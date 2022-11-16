LIFE-FAM-PARENTS-DMT

Because pull-ups feel no different from diapers, they often result in the same behavior, argues family psychologist John Rosemond. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime

I finally tracked down the fellow who invented the so-called “pull-up.” His name is Lucapher (Big Lou) Saytan. Reputedly, Mr. Saytan lives in an underground bunker from which he develops and markets various nefarious technologies, the most notable of which are the so-called “smart” phone and video games.

All kidding aside, a number of years ago, I began to notice a significant increase in the number of parents whose 4-, 5- and 6-year-old children were still wearing diapers. In every case, it appeared as if an otherwise intelligent child’s toilet training module had crashed.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Visit family psychologist

John Rosemond’s website at johnrosemond.com.