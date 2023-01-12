LIFE-FAM-PARENTS-DMT

Toilet training requires patience, guidance and encouragement. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 TNS

Q: My grandmother maintains that her children — my mother and her two siblings, all born in the 1950s — were completely toilet-trained at 18 months. Her terse explanation: “I just gave them proper instruction.” My pediatrician says 18 months is rushing things. What do you think?

A: Your pediatrician is repeating the post-1960s toilet-training narrative, which is simply wrong. When it came to toilet training in the 1950s, 18 months was not regarded as “rushing things.”

