LIFE-FAM-PARENTS-DMT

Children need to sleep in their own beds, whether they want to or not, says family psychologist John Rosemond. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime

Q: Several months ago, my husband and I allowed our 5-year-old daughter to sleep with us for a couple of nights. We thought this was innocent, but she began crying hysterically when we tried to move her back to her own bed. We compromised by letting her keep her iPad with her until she fell asleep but quickly realized that her device keeps her awake well past OUR bedtime. If we try to make her turn it off, she becomes highly agitated and it’s just not worth it. How can we get her back in her own bed without dramatics?

A: I can help you get your daughter back in her own bed, without a device, but “without dramatics” is a nonstarter at this point.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Visit family psychologist

John Rosemond’s website at johnrosemond.com; readers

may send him email at

questions@rosemond.com;

due to the volume of mail,

not every question will be

answered.