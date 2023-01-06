LIFE-FAM-PARENTS-DMT

A teenage boy experiencing anxiety and depression might benefit from having an objective and compassionate third party to whom he can talk openly and from whom he can obtain regular doses of common sense, writes family psychologist John Rosemond. Such a person may exist in the form of a pastor, teacher, shopkeeper, uncle, grandfather, scout master, coach or even next-door neighbor. (Molly Williams/Dreamstime/TNS)

 Molly Williams

Q: Our 15-year-old son has pronounced mental health issues. He deals with multiple anxieties and depression, and he is painfully shy. You seem to believe that psychological therapy is of questionable value and even sometimes counterproductive when the patient is a child or teen. If that is true, we are still left with a child who is in emotional pain and needs help. If psychology is not the way to go, what is?

A: First, allow me to clarify my position on clinical psychology, which I am licensed by the state of North Carolina to dispense. Several facts to consider:

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.


Visit family psychologist

John Rosemond’s website at johnrosemond.com; readers

may send him email at

questions@rosemond.com.