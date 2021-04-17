I've wished I'd called her Mammaw or Granny; now I wish I'd known her middle name

Mary Tankersley Hurd Wallen was not my biological grandmother. But she is the only grandmother I ever knew on Mom’s side. My grandfather and Mary married after the deaths of their first spouses. Their marriage predated my birth a bit, and I became the only grandchild born after Mary became part of the family.
My 23 living first cousins all knew Grandma Pearl, Mom’s mother. So each had a “grandmother” nickname for her — and just called Mary “Mary.” I followed their lead and did likewise. Mary died when I was 9. As an adult, I learned she always had said I was “hers,” in a special way. I’d entered the family after her. I’ve wished I’d called her Mammaw or Granny. I’ve mentioned her in columns before, as Grandma Mary, my partial recognition, albeit posthumously, of the important role she played in my childhood and special place she holds in my heart.
I had not visited her grave since I was a teenager. In my mind, the Hurd Cemetery seemed far away from our regular routes, and I believed it was one of those hard-to-reach country cemeteries, the kind often requiring visitors to follow paths across someone’s private property and usually up a hill. I was wrong. The only thing I had right about the Hurd Cemetery is it is on a hillside.
Mom and I recently visited Grandma Mary’s grave, and I decorated it with some of what my grandfather would call “stick flowers.” Her footstone revealed something I didn’t know: her middle name was Lou. (Grammy Lou, I thought, would have been a cool nickname for me to have called her, me being “hers” in a special way and all.)
The Hurd Cemetery is just off Hillsville Road (State Route 601) in Lee County, Va., within sight of the Hancock County/Tennessee state line, where the road becomes Willis Chapel Road.
Mom and I had gone there, finally, with cousins who were visiting the cemetery to place flowers on the graves of various Hurds (my maternal Aunt Bonnie’s in-laws).
We had met up first at Mom’s homeplace, where our traveling party was joined by my sister and brother-in-law Pamela and Larry Fagans and their daughter Emily Harless. Pam, Larry and Emily had driven up from Knoxville. It was a partial surprise for Mom, who hadn’t gotten to see Emily in person in over a year. Already with us were my cousin Barbara Carr and her son Ricky Nottingham.
It was a bright, sunny day and we spent more time at the homeplace than we have in a long while. Barbara and I wanted to hike up Polly Ann Hollow (owned by other cousins), but we knew we weren’t dressed for it and didn’t have the time. The Hurd Cemetery was to be our first stop and we knew we wanted to make at least five more. We technically made all five, but the final stop was just that, a stop. The Hob-Nob was closed. We stopped long enough to speak car-to-car to develop a plan B.
In between the Hurd Cemetery and the Hob-Nob, we’d worked in visits to Flower Gap Cemetery, Uncle Jack’s and Aunt Leona’s former home, a visit to my cousin Rita Wallen’s grave in the cemetery within sight of that home, and a stop at the Moore Cemetery. At the latter, we were distressed to see the headstone of Nancy A. Wallen (Nancy Gilley Hurd Wallen) has overturned. She was my grandfather “Popie” Null’s stepmother. I’ve talked to a friend who restores and preserves grave markers about having it repaired.
Last week I mentioned a connection between Grandma Mary and my having learned Robinette’s isn’t just the funeral home at Blackwater, but has locations in Jonesville and Rose Hill. The Robinette Funeral Homes are owned and operated by Pat and Judy Robinette. My step-grandmother Mary was Judy’s maternal grandmother by birth. I remember Judy and her sisters and their mother Nella Lee from my childhood. But I hadn’t thought about our connection until I stood at Mary’s grave a few weeks ago, and then found myself at the wrong funeral home week before last.