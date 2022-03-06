It’s one of my favorite times of year, partially because daylight lasts a bit longer each day and the weather is getting warmer.
Three other things help me mark the turning point between seasons and they’re all going on right now. One of them is today only. You can enjoy the second any Friday between now and Easter.
I’m not sure how long the third will be available, so I’ll start with it and go in reverse 3-2-1:
3) It’s Tender Pork Loin Biscuit time at Pal’s. Available during breakfast hours, it is my favorite Pal’s biscuit offering. It comes plain. I ask for mayo and tomato to be added.
2) You have five opportunities left to take advantage of my second seasonal thing.
The Kingsport Knights of Columbus (Council #6992) is again serving up its fish fry (don’t let the name fool you — you can get it baked if you prefer) at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 2517 John B. Dennis Hwy., from 5 to 7 p.m. on Fridays through Lent. That leaves March 11, March 18, March 25, April 1 and April 8.
It’s carryout only. For $12 you’ll get fish (fried or baked), fries, slaw, green beans, macaroni and cheese, and dessert (it was a cookie when we went).
You’ll enter a line outside, order at a table (cash or check only) in a reception area inside, get your order when your name is called, and exit through doors on the other end of the space.
The line begins to form before 5 p.m. and it can take a while to be on your way with your food. But it is worth the wait. And it’s for a good cause.
1) Which brings me to: today only, $10 will get you a good old-fashioned brown paper grocery bag of books. And there are thousands of books available covering just about any topic you can think up.
The 2022 Kingsport Book Fair comes to a close today, with one of its biggest draws: it’s $10 bag day at the event, at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium, from 12:45 to 5 p.m. The annual event raises money for literacy programs and typically draws book enthusiasts from multiple states. Volunteer Gail Preslar said this year has been no different.
As of this writing, I’ve made two “quick” stops by the Book Fair since it began on Thursday evening.
So far, my favorite “finds” this year include: a 1957 Virgina road map (no interstates); Grove Park Inn Arts & Crafts Furniture, which includes much about this Asheville landmark hotel’s construction; The Pirates’ House cookbook, from the longtime Savannah, Georgia, eatery; a complete retro Monopoly game in a commemorative tin box; a book on how the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse was moved inland for its own preservation from the advancing shoreline; a biography of Lizzie Borden; and, last, but not least, “Forget-Me-Not Recipe: 75th Commemorative Collection of Recipes and Reflections” from the Blue Stocking Club.
I’d never heard of the Blue Stocking Club. This 1995 book explains the nonprofit organization of women from Bristol, Tennessee-Virginia, “has always endeavored to promote charitable work for the benefit and welfare of Bristol and to live up to the Biblical passage ... and now abidith Faith, Hope, Charity, these three: but the greatest of these is Charity.”
The group’s name? The book said the club was named by Louise St. John, who died in 1932.
“As we were all Presbyterians and the term ‘Blue Stocking’ has always been used in speaking of Presbyterians, she thought it the appropriate name. We were all delighted and adopted it unanimously,” the book states, in part.
It goes on to say the term originated circa 1780 to describe a club in England and it wasn’t a lady, but a gentleman who always wore blue stockings — and his presence was required for those first early gatherings to be success of the meetings.
As wonderful as some of the recipes seem in my first glance through the book, more interesting and entertaining to me are comments added here and there throughout about past members and reflections on club history.
An example: “Club minutes from August 7, 1930, reported ‘The Club cleared $74.82 on PLAY DAY at the Red Riding Hood Golf Course.’ None of the 1995 members could recall where this golf course was located.”
If you go to the book fair today, don’t take your own bag. You give them $10 and they give you a brown paper bag. It keeps everyone on a level playing field.
Happy hunting! (I’ll race you to the cookbooks table.)
P.S. As for the time, don’t forget to “spring forward” next Sunday morning.