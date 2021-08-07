It’s August. And that means two things. It’s Mom’s birthday month. And it’s canning time.
We did not can any pickles last year and we’re down to our last jar. So that’s near the top of our list. It’s right below “make more corn relish.” Mom also wants to make a couple of things of which I am not a fan, despite my love of all things pickled.
Pickled corn and pickled beans aren’t so much pickled as fermented, in my understanding of things. In both cases, you cook the vegetable, then pack the beans or corn into jars, cover with water, vinegar and canning salt — and let them sit, loosely covered, until they begin to “work.”
That means they bubble over and make a mess. You skim the top as this progresses. Eventually, you seal the jars. Mom in recent years has stopped that old-timey way of pickling and actually seals the jars as soon as she’s packed them full of the ingredients.
I found one recipe in a cookbook that warns not to attempt pickled beans before checking an almanac (Mom would say a funeral home calendar, if you can find one) and “only make them if the signs are in the heart or the head.”
Several of my cousins love pickled corn and/or pickled beans. Oh, the other way they differ from actual pickles is that when you open a jar, you fry the corn or beans and eat them warm (preferably with homemade cornbread straight from the oven).
I do like kraut, which is basically made the same way. Mom hasn’t made kraut in many years.
While I was helping her make corn relish (not pickled corn) last weekend, she told me multiple childhood memories the work and final product brought to her mind. More and more, these snapshots from her childhood are more precious than the recipes (when they exist).
Mom didn’t make corn relish when my siblings and I were growing up. There was a lot of “putting up” green beans, stewed tomatoes (for vegetable soup and macaroni and tomatoes over the winter), pickles, jellies, and even home-canned grape juice from our grape arbor out back.
But Mom grew up eating her mother’s corn relish. She didn’t have the recipe. When it comes to not writing down recipes, Mom apparently “came by it right.” Grandma Pearl apparently “eyeballed it” a lot when cooking, just adding ingredients until “it looked right.”
Eventually, Mom got a corn relish recipe from a close family friend and she said it was the closest she’d ever tasted to Grandma Pearl’s. Mom went on to tinker with the amount of spices and cooking time and got it even closer to the corn relish of her childhood. Now, I crave it, too. But not often. We haven’t made any in a couple of years or more and the last attempt turned out soupy.
Working up the corn (you boil it on the cob, then cut it off, making sure to scrape the juices from the cob), Mom began to talk about wanting to make at least a few jars of pickled corn. She quickly said the kind you seal at once. And maybe, she said, some pickled beans.
I said if she wanted to make it the old-timey way, I thought we should just use a large crock (if I can find one of the several we should have). After all, I asked, didn’t Grandma Pearl make pickled corn in a crock?
“Oh, yes,” Mom said. “And she made the best kraut. In a crock. She’d leave it in the crock, too. And she’d keep the crock in the springhouse. I can remember some of the older ones, after the kraut was ready, they’d reach in and find a stalk to pull out and eat. The stalks, oh they were good. Sort of like a pickle.”
For a moment my mind had shifted back to pickled corn and I thought she was telling me my aunts and uncles had eaten pickled corn cobs.
“No,” Mom said. “Cabbage stalks that Mommie put in the kraut.”
I asked what else Grandma Pearl pickled or preserved in crocks kept in the springhouse. And I got two surprises. Mom didn’t like greens when she was a child. And Grandma Pearl picked and packed fresh greens, layered with salt, into a crock. A weighted plate kept the greens pressed down and sometimes Grandma Pearl needed to add water.
Mom has no recollection of how the greens were later eaten because she had no interest in them. That crock, too, was kept in the springhouse.
So far, I’ve helped Mom make one small batch of corn relish. We had good luck with it, cooking it lower and slower than that soupy batch, and plan to make more. And Mom says white corn, which we used this time, makes the best relish.
And I might just have to make some fermented greens.
A corn relish recipe to get you started if you want to give it a try.
Corn relish
(Adjust spices and omit ingredients to your own taste)
8 cups cut corn
4 cups chopped cabbage
2 cups chopped bell pepper
1 cup chopped onion
1 tablespoon celery seeds
2 tablespoons salt
2 tablespoons turmeric
1 tablespoon dry mustard
2 tablespoons mustard seeds
1 cup water
1 quart apple cider vinegar
2 cups sugar
Boil corn 5 minutes, add remaining ingredients, return to a boil over medium heat while stirring frequently. Reduce heat and allow mixture to simmer 20-30 minutes, stirring as needed to prevent sticking. Return to a boil. Pack into hot, sterilized jars leaving 1/8 inch headspace. Seal and process in a water bath 15 minutes. Makes about six pints.