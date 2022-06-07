Kingsport, TN (37660)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.