If you are always feeling really sad, anxious or hopeless, and it’s hard to get through your day, these may be signs of postpartum depression.

Q: I’m a new mom and I’m really struggling. Is it normal to feel so overwhelmed after having a baby?

A: If you are feeling swamped and tired after giving birth, that is more common than you might think. You may be learning to cope with less sleep, eating on the run, breastfeeding, new family dynamics, and less intimacy with your partner.

Dr. Gerri L. Mattson is an adjunct associate professor in the Department of Maternal and Child Health at the University of North Carolina Gillings School of Global Public Health and a co-author of the AAP perinatal depression policy. For more information, go to HealthyChildren.org.