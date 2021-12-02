Kingsport locals, like 3-year-old Walker Howell and his mother, have been busy taking in the Christmas scenery downtown. Walker, who was trying to keep his ears warm, and his mom visited the Kingsport Public Library on Monday morning before browsing Church Circle’s Nativity scene, right, complete with three wise men on camels and shepherds tending to their flock while facing the baby Jesus. The tree in the center of Church Circle is currently topped with a giant red bow but will soon be all aglow with lights after Saturday’s tree lighting ceremony at 7 p.m.
In photos: Church Circle is beginning to look a lot like Christmas
