A lot of pauses are just that — a pause. Deleting your profile entirely often means that you have to re-create your profile, upload all your pictures and run into the same people you matched with weeks ago.

There are a million reasons why you might want to pause or take a break from dating apps: You’re traveling, you’re overwhelmed, you’ve met someone new. Personally, I love when my clients have to take a pause because they’ve met someone they’re interested in and want to pursue.

But a lot of pauses are just that — a pause. Deleting your profile entirely often means that you have to re-create your profile, upload all your pictures and run into the same people you matched with weeks ago. Pausing, whether it's a pause that temporarily removes your profile from the app or just hitting "log out," is a better alternative. Bumble's Snooze Mode is especially handy: It allows you to set an "away message." Not all apps work that way, but your communication surrounding your "pause" can set you up to continue exploring your connections when you reopen your online profiles.

Erika Ettin is the founder of A Little Nudge, where she helps others navigate the often intimidating world of online dating. Want to connect with Erika? Join her newsletter, eepurl.com/dpHcH for updates and tips.