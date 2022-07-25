N2109P58008C

Be proactive by giving your cooling system a tune-up at the beginning of the season. Neglecting it can cause more damage in the future.

 Metro Creative Connection

It’s going to be a hot summer.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently released its latest outlook predicting that temperatures will be higher than average this summer in most of the country.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video