LIFE-FAM-PARENTS-DMT

One can only home-school effectively if major discipline problems have been resolved, writes family psychologist John Rosemond. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime

Q: Ever since toddlerhood, we have had significant behavior problems with our 6-year-old son — defiance and general disrespect, mostly. We have tried various disciplinary approaches with little to no positive results.

The latest problem involves the fact that I home-school him. Although he was not a problem in private school kindergarten last year — obedient, responsible, achieving — he is not the least bit motivated to work under my direction. The curriculum is on his level and the materials come highly recommended by other home-schooling moms.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Visit family psychologist

John Rosemond’s website at johnrosemond.com; readers

may send him email at

questions@rosemond.com;

due to the volume of mail,

not every question will be

answered.