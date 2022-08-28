LIFE-HEALTH-PEDIATRICIAN-QA-DMT

An asthma action plan is designed to help families manage a child’s asthma. The goal is to avert asthma emergencies by preventing and controlling flare-ups.

Q: Our pediatrician said we should have an asthma action plan for our son. How do we do that?

Dr. Sheila Razdan is a neonatal-perinatal medicine fellow at the Stanford University School of Medicine and a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics.