LIFE-HEALTH-PEDIATRICIAN-QA-DMT

Store small battery-powered items the way you store your cleaning products and medications: out of reach and out of sight.

 Huguette Roe/Dreamstime/TNS

Q: My toddler often puts small objects in her mouth. How can I keep her safe with all the button batteries in our house?

A: The best way to protect kids from the serious injury caused by these kinds of batteries is by treating them the same way you treat other potentially deadly items in your home, such as cleaning products, kitchen knives and medications. Lock them up or limit your child’s access to them as much as possible.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Dr. Christine Pagano practices primary care at a community health center in Northern New Jersey where she dedicates herself to communicating effectively with families about childhood risk and prevention. She also is a member of the AAP Council on Early Childhood. For more information, go to HealthyChildren.org, the website for parents from the AAP.