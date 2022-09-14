LIFE-RELATE-TENNIS-METAPHOR-DMT

If you make a comment that implies you know what someone else’s motives or intentions are, you’re over the net. ‘We think we know, but it’s really a guess,’ says David Bradford, a psychology expert who focuses on business leadership at Stanford.

 Dreamstime/TNS

If an argument were a tennis match, many of us would tear right through the net during a frenzy of back-and-forth spatting.

That’s a situation hundreds of Stanford students learned to avoid in one of the business school’s most popular electives for decades. Now the masterminds behind the course, David Bradford and Carole Robin, want everyone — not just those who can afford Stanford — to know the secret to staying on “your side of the net” during an argument.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video