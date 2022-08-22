Hope to Dream believes that every child should have a good night’s sleep and a bed to call their own.
Hope to Dream is a charitable organization developed by Ashley in 2010, and over 126,000 beds have been donated. With every mattress purchase through a participating Ashley, a donation goes into a fund to provide a child with a bed to call their own.
Through its participation with Hope to Dream, Providence Enterprises has donated more than 500 beds to local children. Each of the recipients is provided with a brand new Ashley Sleep bed, including a twin mattress, bed frame, sheets, pillow and comforter. Recipients are selected by a nomination process, as well as working with community resources (for example, school districts, religious organizations, etc.).
In following its vision “to be prosperous and giving,” Providence Enterprises, doing business as Ashley, has planned a fun day for previous recipients.
For the children who received donations from East Tennessee and Virginia store locations, Providence Enterprises partnered with Wetlands Water Park in Jonesborough. Through that partnership, more than 100 children were invited to the park for a day of fun with their families Sunday, Aug. 28. They will enjoy entry to Wetlands Water Park, treats, snacks and a full evening of water fun.
“Our Ashley employees are grateful to be connected with Hope to Dream and see the impact that a brand-new bed and a restful sleep has upon a child,” said Bob Young, owner of Providence Enterprises.