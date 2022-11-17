Santa Milt is also one of the ‘four horsemen’ of the Kingsport Carousel project. Nelson carved the little black horse, Nellie; the big black wolf who escaped from Bays Mountain, Adahy; a peacock; and Punk the Skunk in the rafters.
Santa Milt makes an appearance as Santa’s Helper each holiday season.
Times News file photo
KINGSPORT — If Buddy the elf were here, he might be shouting, “Santa’s coming” — as Old St. Nick is slated to arrive in Kingsport on Saturday around 3 p.m. aboard the Santa Special.
Before that, the young and young-at-heart can enjoy Breakfast with Santa’s Helper to raise funds for sheltering homeless families in the Greater Kingsport community.
Family Promise of Greater Kingsport (formerly Interfaith Hospitality Network of Greater Kingsport) will serve up its holiday breakfast on Saturday from 8:30-10 a.m. at the Kingsport Community Church Family Life Center, 2316 Memorial Blvd., which shares a parking lot with Robinson Middle School.
Tickets, which will be available at the door, are $6 for adults and $3 for children ages 3-12. Children under 3 eat free.
“The breakfast is not just for children. It’s for all ages — kids and kids at heart,” said Gail Preslar. “Each year, community participation and support has grown for the breakfast. Senior adults enjoy the food and fellowship.”
Breakfast will include sausage biscuits, jelly, coffee, orange juice and milk — and a host of fun activities.
Real Bearded Santa Milt will be on hand as Santa’s Helper for photos with individuals and families. Santa Milt, a.k.a, Milton Nelson, is a retired Kingsport City Schools choral director and music teacher. A master level graduate of the Santa Claus Academy, Santa Milt is a member of the Century Club of the Brotherhood of the Direct Descendants of Santa.
Children will also have the opportunity to create simple holiday crafts, and there’ll be a holiday gift shop with small gifts and decorations available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring cash for shopping ease.
Volunteers from the Dobyns-Bennett High School Air Force JROTC and Beta Club, along with Key Club members from D-B Excel, will be on hand to help serve, bus tables, and assist with crafts.
Returning after a two-year break, Breakfast with Santa’s Helper has become an important addition to FPGK’s activities to provide housing and transportation and build awareness of the challenges homeless families with minor children face each day in the Kingsport area.
In addition to its ongoing services, FPGK wants to purchase a building to function as a “static site” for hosting families when local churches are not available to provide overnight hosting. Funds from the breakfast will be added to other funds toward this significant capital expenditure.
To further support the effort, community members can become a FPGK Santa’s Helper’s Helper for a nominal fee ($10 for a place setting, $20 for a chair, $100 per table, or $250 for an exclusive Santa’s Table Patronage).
Completed patronage forms can be submitted in advance or turned in at the breakfast. The forms can be found online at familypromisekingsport.org or by contacting the Day Center at (423) 246-6500.
Families with children make up the fastest growing segment of the homeless population. Through the IHNGK program, homeless families with children have a safe place to stay, nutritious meals, and individualized mentoring to help each homeless family on the quest to regain independence.