Dear Readers: Fires can spread really fast in your home. And be aware that heat and smoke can be more dangerous than flames. Gases can make you sleepy. Every family member should know what to do in this kind of emergency. Here are the steps you should take if a fire breaks out in your home.
If the fire is small, you can use a fire extinguisher (you should keep several fire extinguishers in your house) to put out the fire. But if you cannot contain the flames, alert family members and scream “Fire!” and get everyone out of the house as quickly as you can. When you are outside, call 911. If your clothes have caught on fire, drop to the ground and roll back and forth until the flames are out.
If closed doors or handles are warm or smoke is blocking an escape route, use a second way out. Do not open doors that are warm to the touch. And if you have to escape through smoke, go low and try to go under the smoke on your way to an exit. Close doors behind you.
However, if heat, smoke or flames block your exit route, fire experts say to remain in the room with the doors closed. If possible, put a wet towel under the door, and if you have your cellphone, try to let the fire department know where you are in the house. — Heloise
RECYCLING DRY CLEANING BAGS
Dear Heloise: I like to reuse the short, clear bags that cover my husband’s shirts when they come home from the dry cleaners to line my bathroom trash cans. I simply tie a knot in the small opening at the top of the bag, place that end in the can and tighten the other open end around the top of the can. Since they are see-through, you can still appreciate the basket. When emptying, simply pull out and tie a knot in the open end and dispose of it. Thanks for your column. — Nancy Lithgow via email
APPLIANCE NEED REPAIR?
Dear Readers: Appliances break down and have to be repaired, which can be pricey, particularly when the appliance’s warranty has expired. Make certain that you keep the booklets that come with new appliances. Then you can check the troubleshooting section to find out what steps to take before you call a repair service.
And before you make that call, make certain that the appliance is properly plugged in. Examine fuses to be sure that one is not blown. Also, look to see if the lid or door is ajar or not closed all the way. — Heloise
Bread ends
Dear Heloise: I never throw away the ends of a loaf of bread. Instead, I freeze them until I have enough to make bread pudding. Sometimes I’ll add a little butterscotch liqueur at the end to spice up the flavor. — Grace T. in Fostoria, Ohio
Grace, I love bread pudding with a little maple syrup on the top. It’s one dessert that can be made with several variations. — Heloise
MARSHMALLOWS
Dear Heloise: My grandkids love ice cream, so I usually keep some cones and ice cream on hand for when they visit. Unfortunately, they never seem to finish the cone until it’s leaking at the bottom.
The next thing I know, I’m washing everyone’s shirt. Finally, I started to place miniature marshmallows in the bottom of the cones, and no more leaky ice cream cones! — Colleen F. in Bainbridge, Georgia
SINKING RAISINS
Dear Heloise: I used to have a problem with my raisins sinking to the bottom of my loaves or cakes. Finally, a friend told me to dust the raisins with whatever flour I was using in my recipe, and sure enough, no more sinking raisins. It makes for a nicer dessert when the raisins are spread out through the loaf. — Esther A. in Perry Hall, Maryland