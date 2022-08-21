Dear Heloise: I always read your column. I hope this will help those across the country who have the same problem that we’ve encountered during the summer months.
Living in Dallas, we’re accustomed to our temperature frequently hitting over 100 degrees. The patio furniture that gets exposed to the sun has metal armrests, which are so hot that I’ve burned my arm. A couple of years ago, we decided to see if a pool noodle would help. We cut it down lengthwise on one side, and then cut the pool noodle to a size that would cover the armrest. Presto, we can now use the chairs comfortably throughout the summer! — Deborah Dougherty in Rockwall, Texas
BAKING SODA HELP
Dear Readers: Does your butcher block need a cleaning? Sprinkle baking soda onto a wet sponge to make a paste, and then scrub the dirty area. This also works on stainless steel and kitchen sinks.
SHOP BOGOS
Dear Heloise: With grocery store prices still increasing, I look out for BOGO (buy one, get one free) deals at two major stores, but only for things we regularly use like coffee, soda, water, paper goods and, of course, popcorn! — Diane M in The Villages, Florida
GREAT HINT FOR STRAWBERRIES
Dear Heloise: For people who like to use sliced strawberries, here’s a great timesaver.
Wash strawberries very well and drain in a colander. One by one, cut off the stem and bottom tip. Then use a hard-boiled egg slicer to perfectly slice each one. This saves time and makes the slices neat for mixing in with whipped cream from a squirt can.
This also will preserve the strawberries for days to put on dessert shells or angel foodcake. Yummy! — Ruth Mores in Hammond, Indiana
Hints from a cook
Dear Heloise: For over seven years, I worked as a cook for a small hotel, and I’ve been cooking for my family of six for many years as well. I have a few hints of my own that I can share with a younger generation:
First, always read the instructions or recipe twice. Then, get out all the ingredients you’ll need and check to make sure you have enough of each ingredient.
Use a nonstick spray for cooking and place the pan or casserole dish in the sink when spraying, or on the dishwasher door. This way, you can contain the spray and don’t overdo it.
Cook a little more than you’ll need. You never know if someone is going to be really hungry, and if you have leftovers, you can reheat them for lunch or dinner the next day.
Place all items such as flour, cornstarch, oatmeal, sugar, open boxes of cereal, etc., in either glass or plastic containers with tight-fitting lids. This will cut down on weevils or ants getting into your pantry. — Magdalena G.in Ogden, Utah
MUSHROOMS
Dear Heloise: I like to pick wild mushrooms for dinner, and my friends love it when I bring some fresh mushrooms to them. However, I find a lot of people store and clean them incorrectly. You should never store fresh mushrooms in plastic. They’ll get mushy very quickly. Instead, store them in a paper bag. Don’t clean them until you’re ready to use them, and never soak them in water. Mushrooms are very porous and will absorb the water, which will affect how they taste. — Henry A. in Hamden, Connecticut
