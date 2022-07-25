N1208P38008C

Dehydration is a key factor in heat illness. Do not wait until you are thirsty to drink fluids. If you plan to exercise intensely, consider a sports drink and water.

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I love to be outdoors. I enjoy running, hiking and swimming. Often in the summer, I take my family camping, and we go kayaking, canoeing and do other activities. With the temperatures anticipated to be above average this summer, what advice do you have for making sure we avoid issues while being active outside?

ANSWER: It is great that you are dedicated to staying healthy through exercise, and being outdoors certainly is a bonus. Being active at all ages is recommended for all patients to improve overall health. While some people lose the motivation to exercise when it is hot outside, others enjoy activities that only warm weather can bring.

