ROGERSVILLE - Hawkins County Schools is currently registering students for kindergarten for the 2021-2022 school year.
Students must be five years of age on or before August 15, 2021 to enroll in Kindergarten.
Registration Required Documentation
To register in Hawkins County Schools, the following items must be provided: Proof of Residency; Evidence of Age - i.e. birth certificate
Proof of Up-To-Date Tennessee Immunizations with a Confirmation of Current Medical Examination; Social Security Card (optional); and Custodial documents (if applicable).
The student registration form must be completed by the student’s parent or legal guardian. The student will not be enrolled until the above documents are submitted to the school.
To speak with a school representative regarding enrollment questions call your child’s school directly or call Hawkins County Schools at (423)272.2769.