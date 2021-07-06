ROGERSVILLE — Longtime Hawkins County school bus driver Gail Whitaker had stated for years she wouldn’t retire until all of her babies and grand- babies had graduated.
Her granddaughter Sierra Jones noted, however, that Whitaker had too much love and passion driving the school bus to retire when that last grandchild graduated in 2017.
Whitaker started driving a school bus in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1994.
In 1998, Whitaker moved to Hawkins County, where she started driving a bus serving a few upper county schools until she moved to the lower end serving Mooresburg Elementary and Cherokee High School.
She drove her youngest daughter, Jennifer Whitaker-Jones, beginning in middle school until Jennifer graduated.
Whitaker also drove her granddaughter Sierra Jones from her very first day of pre-K until she graduated in 2017 from Cherokee High School.
Jones said her grandmother, who retired at the end of the 2020-21 school year, is sad and will miss driving the bus, but it’s time that she retires and takes care of her babies, grandbabies and great-grandbabies.
Upon her retirement, Whitaker’s graduating senior passengers thanked her for being a great school bus driver and that it meant a lot to her. She drove a total of 27 years, most of them in Hawkins County.
Hawkins County Schools Transportation Supervisor Rolando Benavides recognized Whitaker for her 23 years of service as a Hawkins County school bus driver.
“As we close out this very memorable year, we would love to thank you for everything you have done for our community and keeping the students safe that have ridden your bus over these years,” Benevides said. “Your dedication to the future of our students in transporting them to and from school each day is valued more than we can say. Please know you will be missed by the school, the community, and the students you have impacted on that daily drive to and from school. Thank you for everything that you have done for us.”