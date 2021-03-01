CHURCH HILL — A Hawkins County man is facing multiple felonies, including aggravated robbery, after he allegedly entered his parents’ home in Church Hill brandishing a handgun for the purpose of stealing their guns.
The Church Hill Police Department had previously responded to a domestic disturbance at the residence at about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday involving Daniel Scott Smith, 53, Church Hill, and his mother.
At the mother’s request, Smith had been ordered to leave and not return.
Around 2:14 p.m. while the CHPD and other first responders were working a serious wreck on Highway 11-W, Smith allegedly returned to his parents’ home.
Witnesses told CHPD Detective Kevin Grigsby that Smith entered the living room carrying a handgun and stating he was taking guns “so he could get some easy money.”
When police arrived, they observed a car parked in the driveway with several guns inside. Hawkins County Central Dispatch reportedly recorded Smith tell his parents, “if the police were called it would be the final nail in their coffin.”
When police entered the residence, Smith was arrested without incident. Smith allegedly admitted to taking a rifle, pistol and binoculars that belong to his mother. A handgun and shotgun were also in the vehicle that Smith said were his, and they were seized by police.
In the garage, police found a marijuana pipe, which Smith reportedly admitted was his. As he was being transported to jail, Smith allegedly stated, “I saw y’all at the big wreck out on the highway, and I thought I had time to come back and get some stuff.”
He was charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, theft over $1,000, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wife’s “remodeling” results in felony charges
Tammy Christina Trent, 43, 1805 Fairview Ave., Kingsport, was arrested Feb. 19 and charged with felony reckless endangerment and vandalism over $10,000 after she allegedly caused severe damage to her husband’s house in Rogersville with her vehicle during a domestic dispute.
When Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Ken Ferguson arrived at the Timberlake Drive residence, he reportedly observed Trent backing out of the carport. Trent, who was driving a Nissan, allegedly struck a 1985 Ford Mustang in the driveway and pushed the vehicle into the house, causing severe damage to the structure.
Witnesses stated they heard three crashes, and the husband stated he was on the other side of the wall and feared for his life.
Trent reportedly told Ferguson she “was just trying to remodel the residence.”
Couple nabbed with meth and guns in car
Dustin Shawn Sizemore, 30, Russellville, was arrested Feb. 25 on gun, meth, theft and criminal simulation charges after he was allegedly located by HCSO Deputy Kyle Shively in a vehicle with stolen parts on it at the Route 66-S Dollar Store parking lot near Rogersville.
Upon searching the vehicle, deputies allegedly located a loaded black handgun in the center console, as well as a small bag containing a “clear rock” substance, two pipes and $374 in cash, including a fake $50 bill.
A lockbox under the seat allegedly contained more meth, bags and a scale. Officers say there was meth in other locations in the vehicle, as well as a .50- caliber muzzleloader in the trunk and a black Airsoft gun with the orange tip removed under the driver’s seat.
Passenger Brianna Nicole Huffaker, 22, Morristown, allegedly gave a false name to the HCSO. She was charged with meth possession, criminal impersonation and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Man allegedly burgled neighbor, fought police
James Lloyd Bishop, 53, 261 Ely Road, Bulls Gap, was arrested Feb. 21 and charged with aggravated burglary, three counts of assault on an officer, criminal trespassing, vandalism and resisting arrest after he was allegedly found seated in a chair in the living room of a neighbor’s house.
HCSO Sgt. Sam Wilhoit responded to a burglary in progress on Ely Road after a woman observed a male walk into her neighbor’s carport, then heard breaking glass.
When deputies attempted to arrest Bishop, he allegedly swung and kicked and attempted to bite them.
A Taser was deployed twice on Bishop as he kicked one deputy in the groin and attempted to bite another. Eventually he was subdued with hand and knee strikes.
Driver facing 11th driving on revoked
David Charles Gatewood, 56, 106 Builders Lane, Rogersville, was arrested Feb. 21 and charged with driving on a revoked license 11th offense, meth possession and other charges after he initially fled a traffic stop for not wearing a seat belt.
HCSO Deputy Isaac Hutchins reportedly observed Gatewood pull out onto Stanley Valley Road from Stewart Drive, but when Gatewood noticed the deputy, he stopped and backed up to let the deputy pass, while ducking in to the passenger seat.
When Hutchins turned around to conduct a traffic stop for no seat belt, Gatewood initially fled but stopped on Terrace Lane. A search of the vehicle revealed him to be in possession of 3.1 grams of meth, a torch lighter and a glass pipe. He is also a habitual motor offender with 10 previous convictions for driving on a revoked license.
DUI suspect spills beer in front of deputy
Richard Ervin Jones, 48, 1000 University Blvd., Kingsport, was arrested Feb. 19 and charged with DUI, driving on a revoked license seventh offense, failure to exercise due care, open container, no insurance and stop sign violation after Deputy Isaac Hutchins allegedly observed him run a stop sign on Lewis Lane, nearly striking another vehicle.
When Hutchins attempted a traffic stop, he allegedly observed Jones cut off another vehicle, almost causing a wreck, before stopping. Jones reportedly exited his vehicle immediately, at which time Hutchins reportedly observed him spill his beer on the pavement and floorboard of his car.
Jones allegedly admitted he had drunk a few beers that day and had just purchased a six pack, which was found in the vehicle with one beer missing.