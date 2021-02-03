SURGOINSVILLE — Any mom with four growing children would be looking to upgrade her midsize sedan to a more spacious vehicle, but Surgoinsville resident Nicole Paragon’s need is becoming more critical every day.
Her 8-year-old son Adrian suffers from athetoid cerebral palsy, epilepsy, scoliosis, chromosomal abnormality and an unknown genetic disorder that may be Angelman syndrome.
He’s a fun-loving boy who likes watching TV and playing with his toys, and he’s also a growing boy, which is becoming a problem for Nicole.
Adrian sees four specialists on a regular basis in Johnson City, Morristown and Knoxville, which means they’re on the road a lot. But it’s not going to be long before she can no longer lift him in and out of her Pontiac Grand Prix.
“Adrian is wheelchair bound and dependent on me,” Nicole told the Times News on Tuesday. “He’s very heavy, and I almost can’t lift him anymore. He’s at the point now where I can barely lift him. Right now, I just drive a little four-door car, and he does have a special-needs car seat that I put him in. It’s hard to do, but so far I’m still able to do that.”
Nicole added, “I really need a bigger vehicle, but I really hope to get one that’s wheelchair accessible.”
”He tends to pass out when I’m picking him up”
Having to jostle Adrian in and out of the car seat in the back seat of her car is also a major concern. She recently acquired a lift to move Adrian from his bed to his wheel chair, but she can’t use it to put him in a vehicle.
“He tends to pass out when I’m picking him up and moving him,” Nicole said. “We don’t know why. I don’t know if it’s seizures because he does have epilepsy or if it’s an underlying condition that we haven’t found out. His neurologist is trying to figure it out.”
She added, “Sometimes he won’t breathe for a minute and his lips will turn blue, and then he’ll wake up. We don’t know what that is. I would like to not have to move him as much. I feel like it would benefit him if I could just push his wheelchair up into a vehicle.”
”More costly than I thought”
Unfortunately, the cost of an equipped wheelchair-accessible van is way beyond her means.
Nicole lives with her boyfriend, a factory worker who was laid off due to COVID-19 in October and just went back to work. He provides the only income for the household while Nicole stays home with Adrian and her other children — a son who is 13, stepdaughter who is 9 and daughter who is 4.
Adrian also receives child support, but Nicole doesn’t have good credit, which is why she hasn’t bought a wheelchair-accessible vehicle already.
“We probably couldn’t afford payments anyways,” she said. “I planned at tax time to buy a bigger vehicle but again my hopes are to get an accessible van ready to go. Getting them modified is harder and more costly than I thought because I originally was gonna do that.”
Desperation leads to GOFUNDME page
In desperation, Nicole recently created a GoFundMe page called, “Help Adrian with a wheelchair-accessible van.” There is a link to that GoFundMe page in the online version of this article at www.timesnews.net
“I would like to have one that’s already equipped, but they’re not cheap, Nicole said. “If you go to a car lot, they’re maybe $15,000 to $30,000. Sometimes you can find someone selling one for less. I ran across someone selling one in Kingsport for about $13,000 that’s already equipped, and it only had like 38,000 miles, so that’s pretty low.”
She added, “I really need a wheelchair van but will never be able to afford it with how expensive they are. Anyone who knows me knows I would never ask for help if I didn’t need it. If I cant raise enough to get a van already equipped, I would like to at least get a bigger vehicle, preferably a van, for him which I plan to do at tax time and maybe can have it modified later.”