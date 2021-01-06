ROGERSVILLE — A Church Hill man accused of stealing approximately $78,000 from his elderly aunt, causing her to be evicted from one nursing home and almost evicted from another, is now facing a Class A felony charge.
James Keith Crusenberry, 54, 753 Mount Zion Road, was arrested Dec. 29 on a Hawkins County grand jury sealed indictment warrant charging him with financial exploitation of an elderly adult of more than $60,000, which is a Class A felony punishable by 15-25 years if convicted.
The indictment alleges that between Sept. 17, 2019 and Oct. 1, 2020, Crusenberry, who managed his aunt’s savings, knowingly breached a fiduciary duty that resulted in an appropriation, sale or transfer of the victim’s property.
Detective Mike Lipe told the Times News Tuesday that the victim, who is in her 80s and of sound mind, had signed over power of attorney to Crusenberry, who was supposed to pay her bills including her nursing home payment.
“She was evicted from the nursing home in Allandale because he wasn’t paying her bill,” Lipe said. “She’d been threatened with eviction a couple of times, and he would always go pay the bill at the last minute. Then he didn’t pay the bill and she was evicted from the nursing home in Allandale. Then she came to Signature Lifestyles in Rogersville, and the same thing happened there. She was about to get evicted there because he wasn’t paying her bills.”
The crime was reported to the HCSO by Adult Protective Services before the second eviction could take place.
Lipe added, “We were able to run down bank accounts in another state and got the records which showed he was making large withdrawals that didn’t reflect to her bank account here — that he was putting that money in her other bank account.”
Lipe said Crusenberry wiped out all of his aunt’s savings, but she does still have a pension and Social Security, which is how being used to cover her living expenses. Lipe said he wasn’t able to determine how Crusenberry spent his aunt’s money.
“She is (angry),” Lipe said. “She asked me to prosecute him to the fullest.”
As of Tuesday, Crusenberry was being held on $100,000 bond in the Hawkins County Jail pending arraignment in Criminal Court set for Feb. 12.
At the time of his arrest, Crusenberry was free on bond following a July 23 arrest on charges including possession of Schedule II narcotics with intent to deliver, speeding, lane violation and driver’s license violations.
On July 23, he was allegedly found in possession of 10 Oxycodone pills during a traffic stop on Mount Zion Road for driving a motorcycle 60 mph in a 30 mph zone in the wrong lane of traffic.
A preliminary hearing on those charges is scheduled for Jan. 11 in Sessions Court.