Commission

The Hawkins County Commission met on August 29 to discuss two resolutions related to the baby doe settlement money.

 TESSA WORLEY tworley@timesnews.net

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission voted on two resolutions and approved donations totaling $600,000 from the Baby Doe opioid lawsuit settlement money the county received.

Last month, the commission voted to give $400,000 of the settlement money to the Northeast Tennessee Regional Drug Treatment Facility, leaving approximately $1.2 million.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video