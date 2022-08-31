ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission voted on two resolutions and approved donations totaling $600,000 from the Baby Doe opioid lawsuit settlement money the county received.
Last month, the commission voted to give $400,000 of the settlement money to the Northeast Tennessee Regional Drug Treatment Facility, leaving approximately $1.2 million.
The commission originally received $1,657,904.91 from the lawsuit. At its Monday meeting, the panel considered two resolutions to donate more of the settlement money to Isaiah 117 House and the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office drug fund.
The first resolution proposed giving $300,000 to Isaiah 117 House, which recently started a chapter for Hawkins and Hamblen counties. The organization gives children in foster care a place to stay until they can get a placement.
Alison Osborne, Hawkins and Hancock counties expansion coordinator, explained the organization’s purpose to the commission.
“Isaiah 117 house is there for children on their removal day by the Department of Child Services,” Osborne said. “So instead of going to the DCS office while they wait for placement, they go to an Isaiah 117 House where they’re met at the door with love. They can have a shower, and we provide these children with all new clothing, toiletries, shoes and any food they want. We’re there to just reduce the trauma for them on removal day.”
Osborne said Hawkins and Hancock are the only counties in Northeast Tennessee without an Isaiah 117 House.
Arizona Henderson also spoke. She talked about being taken away from her family.
“I’ve been faced with many challenges in life,” Henderson said. “For one, I didn’t get to experience love like some kids do by their parents, which caused me a lot of heartache. I was also sexually assaulted by a family friend, and when I spoke up, I wasn’t believed. I partied, I drank and I smoked, which made me have three charges by the age of 15. I was then placed in DCS custody because my parents said they didn’t want me anymore. I was then taken to the DCS office, and I was in a tiny room alone with just a TV.”
Henderson was sent back to her family, but she was removed again, although this time, the experience was different.
“After my six-month stay was over, I was placed back home just for my parents to quickly decline what was asked of them to do for me,” Henderson said. “I was placed back in DCS custody, only this time they didn’t take me to the DCS office. Instead, they took me to a place called the Isaiah 117 house.
“I walked in and I was met with love. If you don’t know what love is, read I Corinthians chapter 13, verses 4-8. They talked to me, they listened to me, they hugged me, and my favorite part was they fed me Burger King. I also had three pairs of clothes, give or take, when I walked in, but by the time I left, I had more than I had in my lifetime. Also, to mention they were brand new; that was a big deal to me that they thought I was worth buying new clothes, but what was a bigger deal to me was that they were strangers that chose to love me regardless if they knew me or not.”
Commissioner Bob Edens made an amendment to change some wording of the resolution.
“This is probably one of the most important things that we voted on in four years, so I’m all for it,” Edens said. “I want to change just a little bit where it says ‘families involved in drug situations.’ I want to make an amendment that says ‘from their families,’ because there are different situations that come up besides drugs that we need to be able to take care of.”
The resolution to donate the money passed unanimously.
The second resolution concerning the Baby Doe money proposed to give $200,000 to the HCSO drug fund.
Chief Deputy Tony Allen explained why the drug fund has a low balance.
“We do get a little bit of cash seizures, but they’ve got smart. I mean, they are handing out cards and other forms of currency inside the drug world. Our seizures are going down. I’m gonna go ahead and tell you probably next year or the year after next, if you want a drug fund, it’s gonna have to be supported by something else besides seizures because it will not work. That’s what pays for our overtime. That’s what pays for your confidential informants. That’s basically what supports the sheriff’s office (on the drug side).”
Commissioner Valerie Goins made a motion to amend the resolution to give the fund $400,000, but it failed for lack of a second. Then Commissioner Syble Vaughn Trent made a motion to amend the resolution to give the fund $300,000.
“I just feel if we are really gonna send $400,000 outside the county, which is to a good cause and it includes convicted felons, but we should be able to support our sheriff’s department with enough of this money for it to make a difference,” Trent said.
The amendment passed with 14 yes votes and four no votes from Raymond Jessee, Jeff Barrett, Charles Thacker and Larry Clonce. The resolution itself passed with 15 yes votes and three no votes from George Bridwell, Jessee and Thacker.
After the three Baby Doe settlement donations the county has made, it has spent $1 million, leaving around $650,000.