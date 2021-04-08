ROGERSVILLE — Thanks to a recently awarded $314,000 LEAP Grant, Hawkins County schools have expanded the afterschool YMCA student program from two to eight elementary schools.
Last week, the program officially began at St. Clair Elementary, Bulls Gap School, Mooresburg Elementary, Hawkins Elementary, Joseph Rogers Primary and Carters Valley Elementary.
Those six schools join Church Hill Elementary and Mount Carmel Elementary, which launched their YMCA afterschool programs in January 2019.
Earlier this school year, Hawkins County was awarded a $314,000 three year Lottery for Education Afterschool Programs (LEAP grant).
Elizabeth Chappell is director of the Hawkins County LEAP grant program, which currently has 140 students enrolled at the eight schools, but has a goal of enrolling 230 students.
Last week, Chappell offered the Hawkins County Board of Education a report on the new YMCA programs, noting that not only is she looking for additional students, who can attend for free thanks to the grant, but also additional staff at schools, including Church Hill, Mount Carmel, St. Clair and Carters Valley. They also need a floater, or substitute, for Rogersville area schools. Most YMCA programs are staffed on campus by school personnel from 3-6 p.m.
“I’ve had the honor of being the site coordinator at Church Hill Elementary School, so I’ve been with the afterschool program since its infancy, and I’m thrilled and excited that we are expanding,” Chappell told the BOE.
Chappell added, “Staff at the schools are thrilled to have the program there. They want their kids to stay for afterschool programs. They want them to have that experience and to get extra help.”
The grant is a three-year cycle with a possible renewal at the end of the cycle. Normally, LEAP funding covers August to June, but due to the pandemic it’s going to extend coverage into July.
YMCA monitors students’ grades in the program and collects data to show progress and growth. That data is reported to the University of Tennessee’s College of Social Work, which monitors the YMCA and then sends that data to the Tennessee Department of Education for funding and accountability purposes.
“Our goal for the program is to reach 230 students in Hawkins County between the eight sites,” Chappell said. “In order to get new students identified in the program, the schools are helping us with that. The students can come to the program qualifying in four areas, which are attendance, grades and academics, home life and behavioral concerns.”
She added, “While our main focus in the afterschool program is to increase the students’ literacy and math skills, we also work on building social and emotional skills.”
Every day after school, students receive a snack, are offered homework help, and are tutored. There also is enrichment activity and physical activity.
As a part of the enrichment program, they have a STEM coordinator who rotates from school to school planning STEM experiments for the students.
They also offer monthly family engagement activities for the parents or guardians to complete with the kids. Normally, those activities take place on campus, but during the pandemic they are take home activities.
One requirement of the grant is to recruit partners and partnerships. A partner can be an individual or a business within the community that has the ability to expose students to enrichment and experiences they might not otherwise receive.
Partners also can help parents and guardians by holding parent workshops and offering resources to parents on a variety of topics. Chappell said they are currently looking for new partners who either serve one school or all schools within the county.
Chappell’s office is located in the Family Resource Center on the campus of Rogersville Middle.