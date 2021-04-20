BLOUNTVILLE — The family of a Sullivan County man needs your help if you've seen him or know where he can be located.
Family members of Ralph Nelson, 51, filed a missing persons report Monday, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.
The family reported they had not been in contact with Nelson since April 4, and that he left a residence near the Patterson Hill Road area on foot and has not been seen or heard from since.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Nelson is asked to contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 279-7331.