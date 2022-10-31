Here’s a look at the local haunts and happenings. Before venturing out, we always recommend checking in with hosting organizations for any weather updates or schedule changes:
• Jack-o-lantern Drive Thru (Jonesborough) featuring decorated pumpkins on display along Main Street will be held Oct. 31. There will be three categories: kids, family, and adults. Learn more at jbohalloween.com.
• The True and Chilling Tales Tour (Jonesborough) will take place Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. in downtown Jonesborough. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at jonesborough.com/tickets. The tour will last an hour. Groups are limited to 16 people; advance tickets recommended. The tours will depart (rain or shine) from the Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum on Main Street. The tour is rated PG-13 for content and is not recommended for children under 13 years of age. Call (423) 753-9580 or visit www. heritageall.org for more details.
• Southwest Virginia Museum (Big Stone Gap) will host Hoots 'n' Haints on Oct. 31 from 4-9 p.m. with games, a haunted moat, fortune-telling, crafts and refreshments. Call (276) 523-1322.
• The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office will hold its Trunk or Treat on Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m. at Blountville Middle School.
• Haunted Trail (Nickelsville) will host Family Night featuring kid-friendly activities from 6-10 p.m. at Keith Memorial Park in Nickelsville, Virginia. Tickets are $5 per person or $8 for unlimited trips. Event is held weather-permitting. Check the Twin Springs Titans Athletic Boosters Facebook page.
• Trunk or Treat on Main Street (Rogersville), sponsored by the Rogersville Main Street Program and Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce, will be held Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m. on Main Street in historic Rogersville.
• The Lomax Street Cemetery Yard Haunt (Kingsport) will be held Oct. 31 starting at 5 p.m. There'll be ghosts, ghouls, zombies, gifts and treats.
• The Pumpkin Patch at Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church (Kingsport) will host a trunk or treat Oct. 31 from 5-6 p.m. (while supplies last). The pumpkin patch is open through Oct. 31 (or until all pumpkins have found a home) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Proceeds from the sale benefit the youth and children of the church and the education of the Navajo Indian Reservation it supports.
• Trunk or Treat (Bluff City) will be held Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Sullivan East High School.
• Johnson City Parks and Rec’s Annual Halloween Festival (Johnson City) will be held Oct. 31 from 6-9 p.m. at Carver Recreation Center, 322 W. Watauga Ave. Wear your costume and enjoy games, prizes and a costume contest. Free for kids in costume; $1 without costume. Call 423-461-8830.
• Pumpkin Path (Church Hill) will be held Oct. 31 from 6:30-8 p.m. at Ridgeview Baptist Church. Featuring free food (nachos, popcorn, cotton candy and drinks), candy, games and inflatables.
• Paranormal investigation at the Historic Deery Inn (Blountville) will be held Nov. 11-12 from 6-11 each night. The S.R.S Paranormal team will guide the hunt as they use their investigative equipment and teach the public the methods of their profession. Limited to 20 participants (ages 12 or older). Email srshistorian@hotmail.com to register. The cost is $25 per person.
Ongoing Events
• Haunted Reading Challenge (Kingsport) continues throughout the month of October at the Kingsport Public Library. Sign up, join a team, and log your reading. Earn extra points by completing pop up reading challenges. Sign up at https://kingsportlibrary.beanstack.com.
• The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County (Bristol) will host Fall Pumpkin-Fest with pumpkins, gourds, straw and fall flowers and fodder available for purchase at 1200 Volunteer Parkway in Bristol, Tennessee, through Oct. 31 from Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 1-6 p.m. Proceeds from the sale benefit the shelter.
• Fender's Farm (Jonesborough) offers family farm fun with a maze, pumpkin patch, gem mine and haunted attractions through Oct. 31. Hours are Thursdays, 4-9 p.m.; Fridays, 4-10 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sundays, 1-5 p.m.
• Myers Farm (Bulls Gap) offers a 24-acre corn maze with a pumpkin patch, hayrides and other activities through Oct. 31. Hours are Thursdays, 4-8 p.m.; Fridays, 4-10 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sundays, 1-8 p.m.
• The Stickley Farm (Bluff City) offers a corn maze, hayride, jump pillow, inflatables, haunted attractions and more through Oct. 31. The Escape Room must be booked online prior to your visit. Hours are Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6-9 p.m., Fridays from 6-11 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 11 p.m. and Sundays, 1-6 p.m.