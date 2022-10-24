Here’s a look at the local haunts and happenings on tap throughout the region in coming weeks. To share an event in our list, email the details to cmusick@timesnews.net. Before venturing out, we always recommend checking in with hosting organizations for any weather updates or schedule changes:
• Jack-o-lantern Drive Thru (Jonesborough) featuring decorated pumpkins on display along Main Street will be held Oct. 27-Oct. 31. Pumpkins can be picked up Oct. 24 from 4-7 p.m. and dropped off Oct. 26 from 4-7 p.m. or Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone St. There will be three categories: kids, family, and adults. Learn more at jbohalloween.com.
• The True and Chilling Tales Tour (Jonesborough) will take place Oct. 25-26, Oct. 31, and Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. in downtown Jonesborough. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at jonesborough.com/tickets. The tour will last an hour. Groups are limited to 16 people; advance tickets recommended. The tours will depart (rain or shine) from the Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum on Main Street. The tour is rated PG-13 for content and is not recommended for children under 13 years of age. Call (423) 753-9580 or visit www. heritageall.org for more details.
• Bonfires and Boos (Kingsport) featuring Lightnin' Charlie, food and fellowship will be held Oct. 27 from 4-5:30 p.m. in the courtyard at Asbury Place Kingsport. Seating is limited. RSVP to (423) 900-8820.
• Scary Stories at Fort Watauga (Elizabethton) will be held Oct. 27 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park.
• Spooktacular Pumpkin Glow Stick Swim (Johnson City) will be held Oct. 28 from 5-7:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Community Center’s Teaching Pool, 510 Bert St. Wear your best Halloween costume, go for a glow stick swim and bob for pumpkins. Cost is $5 per person.
• Trunk or Treat (Kingsport) at Tri-Cities Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on Stone Drive will be held Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m. The free family event features a costume parade with prizes, a trunk or treat, raffles, giveaways, music and more.
• Halloween Haunts & Happenings (Jonesborough) will be held Oct. 28 from 6-9 p.m. in downtown Jonesborough. Trick-or-treating takes place throughout town with games, activities, and contests for all ages. The costume contest begins at 7:30 p.m. in front of the courthouse.
• Weber City's Haunted Warehouse (Weber City) will be open Oct. 28-29 from 8 p.m. to midnight. Admission is $22.
• Trick or Treat On the Street (Kingsport) will be held Oct. 29 from noon to 2 p.m. in downtown Kingsport. There’ll be crafts and treats with the Kingsport Public Library at Glen Bruce Park, trick-or-treating in downtown businesses, and a fall frenzy featuring inflatables, a DJ and more at TNT Sportsplex.
• The Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest with PEAK (Kingsport) will be held Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. at Centennial Park. Registration starts at 12:30 p.m.
• The Porsche Club Trunk or Treat (Kingsport), sponsored by Red Door Agency, will be held Oct. 29 from 1-3 p.m. in the parking lot between Cherokee and Cumberland streets (beside Bellafina Chocolates).
• Holy Mountain Baptist Church (Kingsport) will host a Trunk or Treat on Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m.
• Volunteer High School's Trunk-or-Treat (Church Hill) will be held Oct. 29 from 4-6 p.m. in the school's back parking lot (behind the gym). The event is hosted by the Key Club and HOSA Future Health Professionals. It is free and open to the public.
• Super Spooky Saturday (Johnson City) will be held Oct. 29 from 4-7 p.m. at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St. All ages are welcome; admission is free. There’ll be games, arts, crafts, a cake walk, face painting, a selfie booth, inflatables, a pumpkin patch and costume contest. Concessions will be available. Local businesses partnering with MPCC will have tables full of candy to hand out as attendees walk through the “Treat Trail.” The haunted walk, Return to Redrum Asylum, is $2 per person. The costume contest begins at 4:30 p.m. at the amphitheater. A prize will be awarded to the top contestant in each age group (0-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12). Limited spots are available in each group. Participants must have a registration card at the time of the contest to compete. The card, start times and instructions will be available at a registration table. Call 423-434-5749.
• The Halloween Carnival (Pennington Gap) will be held Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. at Leeman Field. There'll be games, hayrides, free popcorn and a haunted barn.
• The Spooktacular Halloween Bash (Norton) will be held Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. at the Norton Expo Center and Wise County and Norton Chamber of Commerce parking lot on Park Avenue. Children's and adult costume contests start at 6 p.m.
• "Storytelling at the Tunnel" (Duffield) will be held Oct. 29 from 7-10 p.m. Join Dr. Katie Hoffman and Dr. Hannah Harvey, and selected students from Rye Cove, Twin Springs and Gate City for an evening of storytelling. Parking fee is $5; chairlift fee is $5. Concessions will be available. In case of inclement weather, the event will move to the Natural Tunnel Amphitheater. Call (276) 940-2674 or visit www.coveridge.com.
• Theatre Bristol (Bristol, Tennessee) will present a Halloween radio drama production of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Anderson Park in Bristol, Tennessee. Theatre Bristol On Air is a radio drama throwback to Theatre Bristol’s days of “Don’t Touch That Dial.” The live performance will also be recorded and available on various podcast services and the Theatre Bristol website.
• Haunted Trail (Nickelsville) will be open Oct. 29-30 from 7-10 p.m. at Keith Memorial Park in Nickelsville, Virginia. Family Night featuring kid-friendly activities will be held Oct. 31 from 6-10 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person or $8 for unlimited trips. Event is held weather-permitting. Check the Twin Springs Titans Athletic Boosters Facebook page.
• 7th Annual Brews & Boos (Jonesborough), hosted by Main Street Jonesborough, will be held Oct. 29 from 8-10 p.m. in Jimmy Neil Smith Park. The event features a series of ghost stories from world-renowned storytellers Connie Regan-Blake and Michael Reno Harrell. Gates open at 7 p.m. with live music by K.T. Vandyke. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets as there is ground seating only. Tickets are $15 in advance. A limited number of tickets will be available at the gate for $20 the day of the event. Buy online at jonesborough.com/boo or by calling the Visitors Center at (423) 753-1010.
• Southwest Virginia Museum (Big Stone Gap) will host Hoots 'n' Haints on Oct. 31 from 4-9 p.m. with games, a haunted moat, fortune-telling, crafts and refreshments. Call (276) 523-1322.
• The Lomax Street Cemetery Yard Haunt (Kingsport) will be held Oct. 31 starting at 5 p.m. There'll be ghosts, ghouls, zombies, gifts and treats.
• The Pumpkin Patch at Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church (Kingsport) will host a trunk or treat Oct. 31 from 5-6 p.m. (while supplies last). The pumpkin patch is open through Oct. 31 (or until all pumpkins have found a home) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Proceeds from the sale benefit the youth and children of the church and the education of the Navajo Indian Reservation it supports.
• Trunk or Treat (Bluff City) will be held Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Sullivan East High School.
• Johnson City Parks and Rec’s Annual Halloween Festival (Johnson City) will be held Oct. 31 from 6-9 p.m. at Carver Recreation Center, 322 W. Watauga Ave. Wear your costume and enjoy games, prizes and a costume contest. Free for kids in costume; $1 without costume. Call 423-461-8830.
• Ridgeview Baptist Church (Church Hill) will host Pumpkin Path featuring free food (nachos, popcorn, cotton candy and drinks), candy, games and inflatables on Oct. 31 from 6:30-8 p.m.
• Paranormal investigation at the Historic Deery Inn (Blountville) will be held Nov. 11-12 from 6-11 each night. The S.R.S Paranormal team will guide the hunt as they use their investigative equipment and teach the public the methods of their profession. Limited to 20 participants (ages 12 or older). Email srshistorian@hotmail.com to register. The cost is $25 per person.
Ongoing Events
• LampLight Theatre (Kingsport) will usher in the Halloween season with the Mortality Room production, “The Cry of the Damned” weekends through Oct. 31. Due to its true-to-life situations and scary images, the show is rated PG-13. Show time are Fridays and Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. and Sundays at 6:30 p.m. General admission is $12. Call 423-343-1766.
• Haunted Reading Challenge (Kingsport) continues throughout the month of October at the Kingsport Public Library. Sign up, join a team, and log your reading. Earn extra points by completing pop up reading challenges. Sign up at https://kingsportlibrary.beanstack.com.
• The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County (Bristol) will host Fall Pumpkin-Fest with pumpkins, gourds, straw and fall flowers and fodder available for purchase at 1200 Volunteer Parkway in Bristol, Tennessee, through Oct. 31 from Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 1-6 p.m. Proceeds from the sale benefit the shelter.
• Fender's Farm (Jonesborough) offers family farm fun with a maze, pumpkin patch, gem mine and haunted attractions through Oct. 31. Hours are Thursdays, 4-9 p.m.; Fridays, 4-10 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sundays, 1-5 p.m.
• Myers Farm (Bulls Gap) offers a 24-acre corn maze with a pumpkin patch, hayrides and other activities through Oct. 31. Hours are Thursdays, 4-8 p.m.; Fridays, 4-10 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sundays, 1-8 p.m.
• The Mangled Maze at Paradise Acres (Johnson City) offers a haunted maze with an interactive twist Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 30. Limited availability. Learn more and reserve tickets at paradiseacres.fun.
• The Stickley Farm (Bluff City) offers a corn maze, hayride, jump pillow, inflatables, haunted attractions and more through Oct. 31. The Escape Room must be booked online prior to your visit. Hours are Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6-9 p.m., Fridays from 6-11 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 11 p.m. and Sundays, 1-6 p.m.
• The Harvest Festival at Dollywood sponsored by Humana (Pigeon Forge) will continue through Oct. 29. Visit Dollywood.com.
• Tweetsie Railroad’s Ghost Train Halloween Celebration (Blowing Rock, N.C.) will be held Friday and Saturday nights through Oct. 29. Visit tweetsie.com.