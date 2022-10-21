Here’s a look at the local haunts and happenings on tap throughout the region in coming weeks. To share an event in our list, email the details to cmusick@timesnews.net. Before venturing out, we always recommend checking in with hosting organizations for any weather updates or schedule changes:
• The Farmers Market (Kingsport) will host its pumpkin contest and fall festival on Oct. 22, beginning at 8 a.m. There'll be live music, kids activities, fall produce, artisan crafts and the contest. Drop-off for carved and decorated (without carving) pumpkins begins at 8 a.m. Judging takes place at 11 a.m.
• The Fall Craft Festival (Limestone) will be held Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the campus of Washington College Academy. Enjoy live music, pumpkin painting, face painting, art demonstrations and more. Call (423) 257-5151.
• Howl-O-Ween 5 (Kingsport) will be held Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Petworks Animal Services. Enjoy a costume contest for pets, adults and kids, food trucks, music, vendors, a vaccine clinic, and a kids’ fun zone with games, face painting, ring toss and more.
• Halloween Splash Bash (Kingsport) will be held Oct. 22 from 1-4 p.m. at the Kingsport Aquatic Center. Admission is $5 in advance and $7 at the door. There’ll be a variety of games for the whole family and a costume contest. The costume contest is free to enter and begins at 2:30 p.m. in the lobby. One winner from each category will be selected; prizes will be awarded. Tickets are available online at www.swimkingsport.com/ special-events.
• 51st Home Craft Days Festival (Big Stone Gap) continues Oct. 22-23 at Mountain Empire Community College. The event features unique music, crafts, food and the artistry of the Appalachian region. Craft and food vendors will be open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free. Parking and shuttles for the event are available at five locations in Big Stone Gap. Shuttle rides are $2 round-trip at boarding.
• The Sullivan County Public Library (Bluff City) will host a "movie night" viewing of "Hocus Pocus 2" on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 1 p.m. at the Thomas Memorial branch library. Make reservations by calling 423-538-1980.
• The Sullivan County Public Library (Blountville) will present pumpkin painting at the Old Deery Inn Park on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 3 p.m. Pumpkins and supplies provided, while supplies last.
• Crossroads Christian Church (Gray) will host its Candy Carnival Oct. 22 from 4-6 p.m. Guests can twist their way through a candy maze, and enjoy food, inflatables, and arcade-style games with prizes. Free and open to the community.
• William King Museum of Art (Abingdon) will present its Haunted Hill: Drive-Thru Trick or Treat on Oct. 22 from 5-8 p.m. Cruise the loop around the museum to stop at multiple candy stations. Visit williamkingmuseum.org or call (276) 628-5005, ext. 114.
• “A Spot on the Hill” (Jonesborough), the original, research-based play, will return to the Old Jonesborough Cemetery Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and benefit the Heritage Alliance’s educational programs and initiatives. Visit jonesborough.com/tickets or call (423) 753-1010 for tickets.
• Haunted Trail (Nickelsville) will be open Oct. 22-23 and Oct. 29-30 from 7-10 p.m. at Keith Memorial Park in Nickelsville, Virginia. Tickets are $5 per person or $8 for unlimited trips. Family Night featuring kid-friendly activities will be held Oct. 31 from 6-10 p.m. Event is held weather-permitting. Check the Twin Springs Titans Athletic Boosters Facebook page.
• Weber City's Haunted Warehouse (Weber City) will be open Oct. 22 and Oct. 28-29 from 8 p.m. to midnight. Admission is $22.
• Witches Wynd (Kingsport) returns to Exchange Place Oct. 22 with macabre tales and traditional songs shared by some of the region’s finest storytellers. Tickets are $10 per person and must be purchased in advance. Call (423) 288-6071.
• The Downtown Kingsport Wine & Whiskey Festival (Kingsport) will be held Oct. 22 from 5-8 p.m. at the Kingsport Farmers Market. Tickets are $65 in advance and $85 at the door. Visit downtownkingsport.org for details.
• King Alleyween (Gate City) will be held Oct. 22 from 6-9 p.m. on Jackson Street in Gate City. There'll be a trunk-or-treat, games, dancing, inflatables, a magician, a costume contest and free fun for the whole family.
• Boo at the Zoo (Gate City) featuring candy stations, animal viewings under soft lighting, and hayrides will be held Oct. 22 from 6-9 p.m. at Creation Kingdom Zoo.
• The MECC 50th Anniversary Gala featuring John McCutcheon (Big Stone Gap) will be held Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the black-tie optional event are $50 each and can be purchased at www.meccfoundation.org or call 276-523-9078.
• PEAK Kingsport Young Professionals (Kingsport) will host a trunk-or-treat on Oct. 23 from 4-6 p.m. in the Kingsport Chamber parking lot.
• The University of Tennessee Gardens (Knoxville) will present “Howl-O-Ween Pooch Parade and Pet Expo” on Oct. 23 from 1-5 p.m. at the UT Gardens. Enjoy a costumed pet parade, educational booths, various food trucks and more. Admission is free. Parade registration is $10 per costume entry in advance or $15 on day of the event. The parade begins at 2:30 p.m. Learn more at tiny.utk.edu/howloween.
• Jack-o-lantern Drive Thru (Jonesborough) featuring decorated pumpkins on display along Main Street will be held Oct. 27-Oct. 31. Pumpkins can be picked up Oct. 24 from 4-7 p.m. and dropped off Oct. 26 from 4-7 p.m. or Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone St. There will be three categories: kids, family, and adults. Learn more at jbohalloween.com.
• The True and Chilling Tales Tour (Jonesborough) will take place Oct. 25-26, Oct. 31, and Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. in downtown Jonesborough. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at jonesborough.com/tickets. The tour will last an hour. Groups are limited to 16 people; advance tickets recommended. The tours will depart (rain or shine) from the Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum on Main Street. The tour is rated PG-13 for content and is not recommended for children under 13 years of age. Call (423) 753-9580 or visit www. heritageall.org for more details.
• Scary Stories at Fort Watauga (Elizabethton) will be held Oct. 27 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park.
• Spooktacular Pumpkin Glow Stick Swim (Johnson City) will be held Oct. 28 from 5-7:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Community Center’s Teaching Pool, 510 Bert St. Wear your best Halloween costume, go for a glow stick swim and bob for pumpkins. Cost is $5 per person.
• Trunk or Treat (Kingsport) at Tri-Cities Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram will be held Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m. The free family event features a costume parade with prizes, a trunk or treat, raffles, giveaways, music and more.
• Halloween Haunts & Happenings (Jonesborough) will be held Oct. 28 from 6-9 p.m. in downtown Jonesborough. Trick-or-treating takes place throughout town with games, activities, and contests for all ages. The costume contest begins at 7:30 p.m. in front of the courthouse.
• Trick or Treat On the Street (Kingsport) will be held Oct. 29 from noon to 2 p.m. in downtown Kingsport. There’ll be crafts and treats with the Kingsport Public Library at Glen Bruce Park, trick-or-treating in downtown businesses, and a fall frenzy featuring inflatables, a DJ and more at TNT Sportsplex.
• The Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest with PEAK (Kingsport) will be held Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. at Centennial Park. Registration starts at 12:30 p.m.
• The Porsche Club Trunk or Treat (Kingsport), sponsored by Red Door Agency, will be held Oct. 29 from 1-3 p.m. in the parking lot between Cherokee and Cumberland streets (beside Bellafina Chocolates).
• Volunteer High School's Trunk-or-Treat (Church Hill) will be held Oct. 29 from 4-6 p.m. in the school's back parking lot (behind the gym).
• Super Spooky Saturday (Johnson City) will be held Oct. 29 from 4-7 p.m. at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St. All ages are welcome; admission is free. There’ll be games, arts, crafts, a cake walk, face painting, a selfie booth, inflatables, a pumpkin patch and costume contest. Concessions will be available. Local businesses partnering with MPCC will have tables full of candy to hand out as attendees walk through the “Treat Trail.” The haunted walk, Return to Redrum Asylum, is $2 per person. The costume contest begins at 4:30 p.m. at the amphitheater. A prize will be awarded to the top contestant in each age group (0-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12). Limited spots are available in each group. Participants must have a registration card at the time of the contest to compete. The card, start times and instructions will be available at a registration table. Call 423-434-5749.
• Theatre Bristol (Bristol, Tennessee) will present a Halloween radio drama production of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Anderson Park in Bristol, Tennessee. Theatre Bristol On Air is a radio drama throwback to Theatre Bristol’s days of “Don’t Touch That Dial.” The live performance will also be recorded and available on various podcast services and the Theatre Bristol website.
• 7th Annual Brews & Boos (Jonesborough), hosted by Main Street Jonesborough, will be held Oct. 29 from 8-10 p.m. in Jimmy Neil Smith Park. The event features a series of ghost stories from world-renowned storytellers Connie Regan-Blake and Michael Reno Harrell. Gates open at 7 p.m. with live music by K.T. Vandyke. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets as there is ground seating only. Tickets are $15 in advance. A limited number of tickets will be available at the gate for $20 the day of the event. Buy online at jonesborough.com/boo or by calling the Visitors Center at (423) 753-1010.
• Southwest Virginia Museum (Big Stone Gap) will host Hoots 'n' Haints on Oct. 31 from 4-9 p.m. with games, a haunted moat, fortune-telling, crafts and refreshments. Call (276) 523-1322.
• The Lomax Street Cemetery Yard Haunt (Kingsport) will be held Oct. 31 starting at 5 p.m. There'll be ghosts, ghouls, zombies, gifts and treats.
• The Pumpkin Patch at Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church (Kingsport) will host a trunk or treat Oct. 31 from 5-6 p.m. (while supplies last). The pumpkin patch is open through Oct. 31 (or until all pumpkins have found a home) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Proceeds from the sale benefit the youth and children of the church and the education of the Navajo Indian Reservation it supports.
• Johnson City Parks and Rec’s Annual Halloween Festival (Johnson City) will be held Oct. 31 from 6-9 p.m. at Carver Recreation Center, 322 W. Watauga Ave. Wear your costume and enjoy games, prizes and a costume contest. Free for kids in costume; $1 without costume. Call 423-461-8830.
• Paranormal investigation at the Historic Deery Inn (Blountville) will be held Nov. 11-12 from 6-11 each night. The S.R.S Paranormal team will guide the hunt as they use their investigative equipment and teach the public the methods of their profession. Limited to 20 participants (ages 12 or older). Email srshistorian@hotmail.com to register. The cost is $25 per person.
Ongoing Events
• Jonesborough Repertory Theatre (Jonesborough) will present "Young Frankenstein" through Oct. 23. Shows run Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets are $18 general admission and $16 for students and seniors, with group rates available. Visit jonesboroughtheatre.com or call 423-753-1010.
• LampLight Theatre (Kingsport) will usher in the Halloween season with the Mortality Room production, “The Cry of the Damned” weekends through Oct. 31. Due to its true-to-life situations and scary images, the show is rated PG-13. Show time are Fridays and Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. and Sundays at 6:30 p.m. General admission is $12. Call 423-343-1766.
• Haunted Reading Challenge (Kingsport) continues throughout the month of October at the Kingsport Public Library. Sign up, join a team, and log your reading. Earn extra points by completing pop up reading challenges. Sign up at https://kingsportlibrary.beanstack.com.
• The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County (Bristol) will host Fall Pumpkin-Fest with pumpkins, gourds, straw and fall flowers and fodder available for purchase at 1200 Volunteer Parkway in Bristol, Tennessee, through Oct. 31 from Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 1-6 p.m. Proceeds from the sale benefit the shelter.
• Fender's Farm (Jonesborough) offers family farm fun with a maze, pumpkin patch, gem mine and haunted attractions through Oct. 31. Hours are Thursdays, 4-9 p.m.; Fridays, 4-10 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sundays, 1-5 p.m.
• Myers Farm (Bulls Gap) offers a 24-acre corn maze with a pumpkin patch, hayrides and other activities through Oct. 31. Hours are Thursdays, 4-8 p.m.; Fridays, 4-10 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sundays, 1-8 p.m.
• The Mangled Maze at Paradise Acres (Johnson City) offers a haunted maze with an interactive twist Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 30. Limited availability. Learn more and reserve tickets at paradiseacres.fun.
• The Stickley Farm (Bluff City) offers a corn maze, hayride, jump pillow, inflatables, haunted attractions and more through Oct. 31. The Escape Room must be booked online prior to your visit. Hours are Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6-9 p.m., Fridays from 6-11 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 11 p.m. and Sundays, 1-6 p.m.
• The Harvest Festival at Dollywood sponsored by Humana (Pigeon Forge) will continue through Oct. 29. Visit Dollywood.com.
• Tweetsie Railroad’s Ghost Train Halloween Celebration (Blowing Rock, N.C.) will be held Friday and Saturday nights through Oct. 29. Visit tweetsie.com.