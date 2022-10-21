Here’s a look at the local haunts and happenings on tap throughout the region in coming weeks. To share an event in our list, email the details to cmusick@timesnews.net. Before venturing out, we always recommend checking in with hosting organizations for any weather updates or schedule changes:

• The Farmers Market (Kingsport) will host its pumpkin contest and fall festival on Oct. 22, beginning at 8 a.m. There'll be live music, kids activities, fall produce, artisan crafts and the contest. Drop-off for carved and decorated (without carving) pumpkins begins at 8 a.m. Judging takes place at 11 a.m.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Haunts & Happenings will be updated weekly through October. To share your event, email Carmen Musick at cmusick@timesnews.net.