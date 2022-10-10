Here’s a look at the local haunts and happenings on tap throughout the region in coming weeks. To share an event in our list, email the details to cmusick@timesnews.net. Before venturing out, we always recommend checking in with hosting organizations for any weather updates or schedule changes:

• Haunted Tri-Cities will be held Monday, Oct. 10, at 6 p.m. in the Kingsport Public Library's auditorium. Paranormal Technology Investigations will share their findings of haunted houses in the region. No registration required.

Haunts & Happenings will be updated weekly through October. To share your event, email Carmen Musick at cmusick@timesnews.net.