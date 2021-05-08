Happy Mother's Day (it was hard finding a corsage)

Today marks the 107th anniversary of modern Mother’s Day, as we know it in the United States.
In a fit of nostalgia, I searched in vain earlier this week to find a retail display of boxed corsages. Apparently, or so I’ve been told by the young, corsages are passé.
But I have vivid memories of Dad making sure Mom, and his own mother, had corsages to wear on Mother’s Day. Especially to church. My sister, Pamela, has even clearer memories of the ritual.
“Daddy always got us corsages,” Pam said when I asked her if I’d imagined Mother’s Day corsages being a “thing.” “He’d buy Mom and Momaw each a white one, and, once I was old enough to want to be like them, he’d buy me a red one.”
The colors were code. Wearing a corsage of white flowers told others your mother was deceased. Wearing red meant your mother was alive. A corsage, I’ve read, isn’t worn because the wearer is a mother — it is worn to honor the wearer’s mother. That made me wonder why men didn’t don boutonnieres to do the same.
Finally, on Saturday I spotted a few freshly-made corsages, packaged and priced, in the self-serve floral case at Food City on Eastman Road. They even had a few boutonnieres.
Mom remembers Mother’s Day corsages as well. So does my friend Vicki Cooper Trammell.
“We always, always, always had to make sure we got my grandmother, Lily Nellie (Hall) a corsage by Saturday so she’d have it when she got dressed for church Sunday morning,” Vicki said. “We always got her a white one, and they were usually, if not always, orchids. I didn’t know the color meant anything. But you know, back then, they were sold everywhere. Roses had them. Woolworth’s had them. They’d be boxed, with a clear plastic window, or in those plastic clamshells. And we’d keep it in the refrigerator until we took it to her. And she’d keep it in the refrigerator for days afterward. I hadn’t thought about it, but you don’t see them anywhere anymore. At least I haven’t.”
I asked my friend Mark Dikowski, a designer at a swank, uptown florist in Detroit, about the apparent near-extinction of the Mother’s Day corsage.
“It really began to die out in the 1980s and that snowballed in the 1990s,” Mark replied. “Fewer people go to church, I think.”
Mark said as of Friday the florist he works for had exactly one order for a Mother’s Day corsage, and it was from a former employee who now works at an upscale restaurant as a well-heeled hostess. She’ll be dressed to the nines on Sunday, greeting diners celebrating Mother’s Day. And she’ll be wearing a corsage.
Mom’s snowball bush just had its glorious blooms de-petaled by the rain. But her solid white iris, with blooms the size of my hand, is in bloom. Maybe I’ll just pin one of those on the left side of her chest this morning. We’re hoping to drive to Pam’s for lunch on the patio. In my online research, I’ve noted “tradition” over the years is that a husband presents a Mother’s Day corsage to his wife. So it’s on my brother-in-law, Larry Fagans, and his and Pam’s son-in-law, Ben Harless, to find red (some sources say pink is acceptable) for Pam and my niece, Emily.
Mom already had flowers delivered last week: a beautiful arrangement of indigo/violet orchids in a purple vase from Vicki. I bought Mom two purple petunias on Friday. Her main gifts from me: renewal of her annual pass to Biltmore Estate and a haircut. I’m not going to actually cut her hair. And it will be a couple of days “late.” She has a much-anticipated appointment with her favorite stylist, Jason McDowell, at Results Salon and Spa.
It will be only her second trip to a salon in over a year. She last went, we think, in September, when Jason gave Mom what she says was her favorite cut-and-style ever. Considering Mom’s devotion to relatively few stylists over her adult life, that’s pretty big talk.
It took a lot of pretty big talk to get Mother’s Day on the nation’s calendar.
President Wilson declared the second Sunday in May a holiday for the “public expression of love and reverence for the mothers of our country” on May 9, 1914, according to the U.S. National Archives. I was surprised reading that proclamation to see its major thrust seems to be encouragement to fly the U.S. flag in honor of our mothers on Mother’s Day.
Within a few years of the day becoming a national holiday, cards and gifts for mom became a big part of Mother’s Day.
According to an online article, “Mother’s Day 2021,” by the editors of history.com (published by the A&E Television Networks), this was not what the woman most credited with establishment of the day intended.
Here’s more from that article:
• The origins of Mother’s Day in the U.S. date back to the 1800s, when Ann Reeves Jarvis of West Virginia helped start “Mothers’ Day Work Clubs” to teach local women how to properly care for their children.
• “The official Mother’s Day holiday arose in the 1900s as a result of the efforts of Anna Jarvis, daughter of Ann Reeves Jarvis. Following her mother’s 1905 death, Anna Jarvis conceived of Mother’s Day as a way of honoring the sacrifices mothers made for their children.”
• “After gaining financial backing from a Philadelphia department store owner named John Wanamaker, in May 1908 she organized the first official Mother’s Day celebration at a Methodist church in Grafton, West Virginia. That same day also saw thousands of people attend a Mother’s Day event at one of Wanamaker’s retail stores in Philadelphia.”
• Following that success, Jarvis started a massive letter writing campaign to newspapers and prominent politicians urging the adoption of a special day honoring motherhood. By 1912, many states, towns and churches had adopted Mother’s Day as an annual holiday.
• Jarvis promoted the simple wearing of a white carnation to honor one’s mother.
Today, corsage or not, flowers or not, candy or cards or not. Man, woman, boy or girl. Do something to honor your mother.