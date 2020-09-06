KINGSPORT — While many programs and events have been canceled due to COVID-19, H.O.P.E. is still spreading hope in the Model City.
The youth program founded by Stella Robinette has continued its mission and provided support to those in need throughout the pandemic. But because its annual fundraiser couldn’t take place, the organization needs donations to keep running.
Still helping out
When the pandemic first reached this region, Robinette said she thought the shutdowns would last only a little while. But when some H.O.P.E. members’ parents and grandparents started losing their jobs, Robinette said H.O.P.E. stepped in to help.
“What we did was we gave gift cards from Food City, Walmart, Kroger so they’d still be able to have food in their house, so that was one of the things we did,” Robinette said. “Then we partnered with some people that helped us with getting food out, like pizzas, and Vanessa Bennett from the Chamber gave us activities and games and things to keep our kids active, so they wouldn’t get so bored at home.”
When H.O.P.E. started running out of its own funds, it received a grant from the United Way to keep the organization going. H.O.P.E. also received help from a local sewing group called Sew Crazy, which sewed pillowcases for H.O.P.E. members to distribute to people in need.
“In the past, the kids wrapped them up for the sick and shut-in and elderly and delivered it,” Robinette said. “Well, we couldn’t do that. So what I did was I asked different churches if they had sick and shut-ins, and one person was appointed for them to get the pillowcases from me, and what they did is wrote a scripture and said that it was donated by H.O.P.E. and Sew Crazy. They did that for us, because I was afraid to send my kids out door-to-door, and we couldn’t have gotten in to the hospital and the nursing homes anyway.”
Sew Crazy also makes pillowcases for children in foster care as part of H.O.P.E.’s Spreading Hope program. Through that initiative, H.O.P.E. gives children a piece of luggage and a pillowcase so that they can go into their new homes with dignity and something they could call their own, Robinette said. That program, along with H.O.P.E.’s Dream Book program for financial literacy and others, are still continuing during this time.
H.O.P.E. is also providing computer access in its office for members and their siblings for virtual learning if they don’t have computer access at home. For its graduating seniors, H.O.P.E. had a drive-by graduation party in its parking lot, which was held with the support of First Broad Street United Methodist Church members, Gary and John Harrison, and H.O.P.E. board members.
Seeking help
Robinette said community donations are needed to ensure H.O.P.E. can continue funding its programs and supporting struggling families. She said the organization needs to raise at least $15,000 by March 1, 2021, to keep its doors open.
“We’re still operating,” Robinette said, “and I know times are hard for a lot of people, but we didn’t get to have our fundraiser in May, which hurt our program and our kids.”
Robinette said a committee is working on ideas for virtual fundraising events. Those who would like to donate now can mail contributions to P.O. Box 7632, Kingsport, TN 37664, or give online via PayPal at hopetricities.com.
“Every dime is put into programming,” Robinette said. “There is no paid staff; everybody’s a volunteer at H.O.P.E.”