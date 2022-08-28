Dear Grandparenting: I’m writing because my mother likes your column. She is the grandmother of my two children, and she needs help. Here’s hoping you can make a difference. I’m getting nowhere with her.

Mom was doing fine until Dad died four years ago. She never had any money sense because Dad handled everything. Mom took out some home equity loans and frittered money away on expensive things she didn’t need. Then she started taking trips and vacations with other widows trying to find new friends. Those ladies must have been heavy boozers because Mom was getting into the sauce long before dinner. One thing led to another, and she wound up having to sell the house.

