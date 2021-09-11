KINGSPORT — The 18th annual Grandparents Day commemoration will be held Sunday afternoon, Sept. 12.
Because of COVID restrictions, the celebration will be a drive-thru event from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the V.O. Dobbins Community Center, 301 Louis St.
The theme this year is "The Love of Giving to all Grandparents," and the event will feature a variety of desserts and delicacies. The first 50 grandparents will receive a free appetizer from Texas Road House. The event is free to the public, rain or shine.
From humble beginnings in the Head Start cafeteria, to an apartment on Booker Street, to the Boys Club and the Civic Auditorium, and to the V.O. Dobbins Center, Grandparents Day has served hundreds of seniors on their special day since 2003.
Organizer Johnnie Mae Swagerty said for the past couple of years, "The pandemic has changed the menu and the order of delivery but has not dampened the spirit to honor the grandparents in our lives."
The Grandparents Day Dessert Luncheon is sponsored by New Vision Youth, South Central Kingsport Community Development Corporation, Kingsport Parks and Recreation, Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority, Texas Road House, Girls Inc., Children of the Community, 2 Do Better, and the Central Baptist Church Food Ministry. For more information, contact Swagerty at (423) 429-7553.