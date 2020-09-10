KINGSPORT — Grandparents’ Day will be celebrated a little differently this year in the Model City. Instead of an indoor, sit-down meal for grandparents, this weekend’s celebration will be an outdoor, drive-thru event due to COVID-19.
When and where
While Grandparents’ Day is officially Sunday, the Kingsport community celebration will be held Saturday due to a scheduling conflict. Instead of coming inside the Douglass Community Room at V.O. Dobbins, attendees will drive through the event in the parking lot directly in front of the community room, located at 301 Louis St. The celebration will take place from 3-5 p.m.
What to expect
Rain or shine, grandparents will be treated to servings of baked spaghetti from a home-style recipe by Deloris Johnson and special African spaghetti and all the trimmings and special spices by Jasmine Ali, a native of Africa.
Rolls will be provided by Texas Roadhouse, coleslaw donated by Kingsport Girls Inc. and desserts provided by the New Vision Youth group.
Sponsors
The celebration is sponsored by Kingsport Parks and Recreation, New Vision Youth, South Central Kingsport Community Development Corporation, the Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority, Texas Roadhouse, Kingsport Girls Inc. and the “2 Do Better” organization.
Learn more
For more information, call Johnnie Mae Swagerty at (423) 429-7553.