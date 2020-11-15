Dear Grandparenting: I warned Chip about hanging out around that pond in the woods where the snapping turtles live. Young boys like to think they’re indestructible, but I’ve seen videos of those beasts snapping broomsticks in half with one bite.
Chip was fascinated after hearing about how friends of his older brother managed to capture and kill a big one. That’s when I weighed in. Don’t let me catch you there I said.
I pass near that lake when I walk my dog. One afternoon I heard some noise. There was Chip, knee deep in the water with a net as some other kids rooted him on. I told Chip to get back home and then I spanked him.
My daughter is still hot about how I “brutalized” Chip. She said I did more harm than good. Everyone got spanked when I was growing up. What’s your opinion — to spank or not to spank? — Suzie Montez, Savannah
Dear Suzie: What we have here is a generational divide, pitting old-school grandparents accustomed to giving and receiving spankings against modern- day parents who believe there’s a better way.
Unlike other developed nations that have prohibited hitting or slapping children, spanking or paddling remain acceptable forms of discipline in America. These drubbings are legal at public schools in many states, especially in the South.
But corporal punishments are losing favor as an acceptable form of discipline. Spankings can cross the line to child abuse, and show kids it’s OK to vent anger by physical means. And there’s a growing body of research highlighting the negative outcomes for these children — including antisocial behavior, delinquency, psychological problems and drug and alcohol abuse. Children disciplined otherwise — through time-outs, loss of privileges and other consequences — demonstrate higher levels of self-esteem, school achievement and cooperative behaviors.
GRAND REMARK OF THE WEEK
Toby Hill from Kingsport knows where her grandchildren get their energy: “They suck it out of me and put in their tank.”