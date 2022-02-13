Dear Grandparenting: The lack of a good night’s sleep has clearly taken a toll on my grandson. I’ve taken to calling him zombie boy. Danny looks like the walking dead. I figured it was because of this darn pandemic since COVID will keep me awake worrying. That isn’t it. Danny sneaks around and turns on a computer or cellphone and doesn’t apologize. He’s convinced he’s great to go on six hours sleep but can’t explain why his grades dropped off in two subjects.
You don’t need a detective to figure this one out. My daughter gives Danny a lot of rope because she feels sorry for him being cut off from sports and stuff. I say too bad. Hope you back me up. — Dede Thomas in Michigan
Dear Dede: Back when television threatened to rob children of their sleep — say 1970 BC (before computers) — households turned off the boob tube at a certain hour, killed the lights and went to bed.
But thanks to the internet, it’s child’s play to carry on into the wee hours with a cellphone or computer, caught up in social media or gaming, unbeknownst to family.
Feeling indestructible as they do, grandchildren can come to regard sleep as something optional. Science paints a different picture. The National Sleep Council recommends 10-11 hours nightly for kids aged 5 to 12, and nine or so hours for adolescents.
Sleep deprivation can cause irritability and increased stress, moodiness, attention issues and low motivation, and increase the risk of developing serious health problems.
GRAND REMARK OF THE WEEK
Nancy Devins from Lima, Ohio, wanted to know how things went when daughter Leah returned from dinner at her grandmother’s apartment. Leah recounted the menu in detail and enjoyed her grandmother’s stories about growing up on a farm in Canada.
“Does Granny still say a prayer before lunch?” asked Nancy.
Leah looked confused. “She doesn’t have to,” she said. “Grandma is such a good cook.”