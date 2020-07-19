Dear Grandparenting: It took me awhile to come to terms with the fact that my son Russell is gay. When I finally came around, becoming a grandparent was the farthest thing from my mind.
Life takes strange turns. Russell told me he is the “donor” for a woman in her third term of pregnancy. This woman is also in a lesbian relationship. Russell inseminated her artificially. She asked him not to think of himself as the “daddy.”
Russell expects he will be “something more than an uncle and less than a father.” So what does that make me, I asked? After all, I am the biological grandmother. Russell said it’s a “wait and see” situation.
Color me confused about what all this means for me. Since he lives in California and I live here in New Jersey, who knows if and when I’ll see the baby. To be honest, I’m not feeling good about any of this. Can you blame me? — Leah Rankins, Vineland, New Jersey
Dear Leah: America is warming to a new kind of baby boom — the so-called “gayby” boom describing gay couples raising children. According to Pew Research, public condemnation of gay parenting is decreasing markedly.
The most recent U.S. Census data shows that nearly 20% of same-sex couples are raising biological, adopted or stepchildren. Nearly 25% of female same-sex couples have children versus 10% of male couples.
An overwhelming majority of studies found that children living in gay or lesbian households fared no worse than children raised in male-female relationships, although same-sex couples reported more stress.
Most gay parents base their family structure on the familiar heterosexual model. These family units navigate a thicket of emotional and legal issues, drawing on old forms as they invent new ones. Once grandparents accept the differences, they can begin to find their way.
The decline in male-female marriage rates and rise of children born out of wedlock poses significant challenges for a great many grandparents. Underlying such unconventional family arrangements are the conventional wants and needs of children for love and support. We hope you rise to the occasion.
GRAND REMARK OF THE WEEK
Darlene Gibbons from Roanoke, Virginia, had just arrived for a weekend visit. After lunch with daughter Trish and grandson Matthew, Darlene announced she had brought him a present.
“So Matthew, what do polite young men like you say to their grandmother when they receive a gift?” asked his mother. Matthew thought for moment. “Where is it?” he said.