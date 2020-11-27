CHUCKEY - A statewide Endangered Child Alert has been issued on behalf of Greene County Sheriff's Department for Zella Linklater.
Zella is a 3-year-old white female, 3'6"tall, 50lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Zella was last seen in the area of Bumblebee Lane in Chuckey wearing a red dress and snow boots.
The child was last seen with her grandmother, Belinda Wilson, walking into a wooded area.
Belinda Wilson is a 54-year-old white female, 5'6" tall, 180 lbs., with grey hair and hazel eyes.
Belinda Wilson is wanted by the Greene County Sheriff's Department for Custodial Interference and Child Neglect/ Endangerment.
If you have seen Zella or Belinda Wilson or have information regarding their whereabouts, please contact the Greene County Sheriff's Department at 423-798-1800 or the TBI at 1800-TBI-FIND.