By MATTHEW LANE
KINGSPORT — At the intersection of Reservoir Road and Bays Mountain Park Road is a small bridge.
It’s a rather nondescript bridge over Dolan Branch, obscured by guardrails, and chances are you probably don’t even realize you’re driving over it as you head toward Bays Mountain Park or the Eastman Cabins. But for one local family, the bridge is rather important.
And it will soon bear the name of their relative Gary Burke, who passed away suddenly on Jan. 30.
Gary retired from Eastman Chemical Co. after 40 years of service, then made his way to the city of Kingsport as a city engineer. After leaving the city, Gary took a job as a safety inspector with the Federal Railroad Administration. During his time with the city, he worked on many projects, including improving the bridge over Dolan Branch.
“The bridge was important to him because it sees so much traffic, and it was more narrow when (the project) started,” explained Burke’s niece Shelley Hunley. “The bridge needed to be reworked since it was in a dilapidated state, and the city was having trouble finding someone to do the work. (Gary) engineered the plan and worked with the county to get the bridge done and completed.”
NAMING THE BRIDGE
The Burke family has lived on Bays Mountain Park Road for more than 150 years, Hunley said, which is why the bridge was “extra special” to him.
In honor of her uncle, Hunley reached out to the city and requested the bridge be named in memory of Burke. Last month, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved the request. The sign recognizing Burke should go up this summer.
“I’m very thankful,” Hunley told the Times News recently. “He loved the city of Kingsport and would do anything for anyone if they asked. He would help them and never wanted anything in return. He never did things for recognition. ... It was just because of who he was.”
The family recently held a celebration of life service for Burke with many friends and former co-workers in attendance, including 10 railroad inspectors from as far away as Florida, Alabama and North Carolina.
One inspector told the family that Burke exemplified what it means to be a professional, Hunley said.
RESTORING THE BARN
The Dolan Branch bridge was not the only major project on Burke’s resume. If you drive just a bit farther down Bays Mountain Park Road, you’ll easily see another passion of Burke’s: the big red tobacco barn on the right.
Burke’s father, Hugh, purchased the barn and the property in the late 1950s, and the previous owner told the family the barn was at least 100 years old at that time.
“When (Dad) bought it, the neighbors across the road were hanging tobacco in it. Growing up, we played in it, slept in it and Dad even had a TV shop in it,” Gary’s brother David said. “We kept a lot of Mustang parts in it, too.”
About five years ago, David, Gary and their oldest brother Charlie, discovered water had been running underneath the barn and the wood was starting to sag into the ground. At that point, the brothers figured something needed to be done to save the structure.
Work started, the brothers brought in a couple of younger guys to help them out, and over the course of four years, the barn was restored. All that remains is rebuilding a small shed on the back of the building.
“Every piece of wood has been off this barn, painted, pressure washed and put back on. And there’s a lot of new lumber, and we put on a new roof,” David said. “There’s water and power to it. We redid one of the larger doors, and the main barn is pretty much done.”
Today, the barn could easily be used as a venue, and the family may choose to do so at some point, but no decision has been made, David said.
BAYS MOUNTAIN HISTORY
At the time of his passing, Gary was set to be a part of Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium’s 50th Anniversary History Subcommittee.
One key item Gary shared with park staff was a hand-drawn map from 1985 that showed the families who lived at the base of the mountain below the park. The history subcommittee has used that map as a reference a time or two, said Park Manager Rob Cole, adding that Gary’s grandfather helped build the dam more than 100 years ago.
“Gary was always a great friend to Bays Mountain Park and our staff and was always willing to assist whenever called upon,” Cole said. “We appreciated Gary and all he did for the park and his loss is definitely felt.”
Gary and his brothers David and Charlie would use Bays Mountain as their playground, riding their dirt bikes throughout the day and washing up in Dolan Branch before heading for home. Gary cherished Bays Mountain, not only for what the park represents but for the many childhood memories he had growing up at the base of the mountain, said Megan Krager, a senior naturalist at the park.
“The Burke ties to the park run long and deep. The park could not have better neighbors then the Burkes,” Krager said. “Gary was always happy and loved to joke around and cut up. The park misses Gary every day, but when we look at the mountain we know he is all around us.”