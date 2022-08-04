LIFE-FAM-BORGMAN-COLUMN-DMT

Yesterday’s count on peas was 44. That was actual peas, not peapods.

 Dreamstime/TNS

The vegetable garden yield this season is less than we hoped, but the corresponding weight loss has been a pleasant surprise.

Yesterday’s count on peas was 44. That was actual peas, not peapods.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Lori Borgman is a columnist, author and speaker. Her new book, “What Happens at Grandma’s Stays at Grandma’s” is now available. Email her at lori@loriborgman.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video