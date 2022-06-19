Mom and I recently mourned the loss of another longtime friend. Actually, we’re still mourning. Mom misses talking with Clenis. I miss Mom telling me about talking to Clenis.
Mr. and Mrs. Phillip “Phil” Babb entered our lives in the early 1970s. Clenis (née Coble) Babb was a young, hip (to me, anyway) nurse working at Holston Valley and husband Phil a worker at J.P. Stevens when the couple first began a tenants/landlords relationship with Mom and Dad.
None of us can remember now exactly when they moved into the three-room, one-bath garage apartment behind our house. We know they stayed two to three years and moved on by late 1974. They hold the distinction of being the last renters of the garage apartment, which was in mid-1975 remodeled and used as guest quarters.
Dad never advertised the apartment for rent, but depended instead on word-of-mouth references from family, friends and neighbors.
Phil and Clenis came with impeccable references: Clenis’ mother, Faye Wallen Coble, was a cousin of Mom’s brother-in-law Lon Wallen, and her father, Clarence Coble, was a cousin of our neighbor and family friend Maurice Powell.
Mom doesn’t remember who told who what at the mill that led Phil and Clenis to our door seeking to rent the apartment.
I was somewhere between 9 and 12 years old during the tenancy. And I know now I was a pest. But Phil and Clenis often allowed me to tag along to movies and other interesting outings. One standout memory was touring Indian Path Hospital the day it was dedicated and opened to the public. That was Sunday, Feb. 24, 1974, according to archived Times News articles. Clenis was most interested in the equipment in the new, corporate- owned hospital. I was most impressed that patient rooms and hallways were carpeted. Wall-to-wall.
Another memory is hanging out with Phil and Clenis, all in our best 1970s polyester attire, at the Aug. 8, 1973 reception following the wedding of Susan Powell and Bill Hudson. Mom has known Susan since she was a toddler and we count Susan and Bill among our closest friends. Susan and Clenis were cousins through their fathers.
Clenis loved to read. Phil loved music. Some of the paperback books she read would be loaned to me, but she deemed many “too grown up” for a boy my age. Phil taught me much about country music. Not just the then-current singers and songs, but pretty much anything from the Carter Family forward.
His favorite: Loretta Lynn. He had every single LP album she’d ever released and kept them in a crate in chronological order by release dates.
He and Clenis met after she began work as a nurse at Holston Valley Community Hospital. He was an orderly there. Their love and affection for one another was clear over the years we knew them. When I think of them, I think “love story.”
Their lives were documented in photographs Clenis treasured until the end.
Many of the photos show Clenis’ lifelong love of dogs.
Also included in the collection were newspaper clippings and other scrapbook type items. I found a clipping of Clenis among a group of nurses outside what appears to be the Wilcox Hall portion of Holston Valley. But she had cut off the date and caption. I managed to locate the photo and accompanying article in archived copies of the Times News.
The date: Oct. 9, 1968.
The story: “Practical Nurses Graduate.” The photo shows “the 43rd graduating class of the Kingsport School of Practical Nursing,” a program sponsored by the Kingsport Board of Education, division of vocational training, at Holston Valley Community Hospital. To complete the program, making them eligible to take the state licensing examination, students had completed 13 months of training at the hospital.
Clenis is front and center, smiling broadly. Looking at it today it makes me proud of her and for her.
Others in the photo: Frances Housewright, Jackie Dolan, Evelyn Compton, Catherine Hall (instructor), Zelda Duncan, Sandra Moore, Pauline Brooks, Ruth Taylor, Barbara Shuler, Betty Williams, Joyce Fields, Gaynelle Gillespie, Robert Lloyd, and Jo Royston.
Mom says her earliest memories of Clenis are seeing her white nurse’s hat pass by the kitchen window each morning as Clenis headed up the driveway to go to work.
Mom’s favorite memory of Phil is him playing the guitar for a visiting Popie Null as the three of them sat in our living room one evening with a fire in the fireplace.
Both Clenis and Phil could tell stories making light of themselves. Clenis scared herself silly once when she realized she’d given a patient medication orally and its proper dispensation was drops for the eyes. (It was not harmful, in this case. Just not helpful. But it almost put her off nursing for a few days.)
I more enjoyed Phil’s telling of being an orderly at HVCH when the wife of a top Eastman executive was a patient. Phil said he and other staff were told to walk on eggshells when dealing with this Kingsport VIP. Several days in a row, when he entered her private room to mop, she was sound asleep. Telling this story he would imitate mopping on his tippy-toes and carefully not making any noise so he would bother the VIP.
Then one day he was summoned by his supervisor. Mrs. VIP had complained she’d been there X days and her room had not been mopped once. Not one time. Phil explained he’d mopped, but taken great care not to wake the patient. The boss said go mop it again.
Phil entered the room to find Mrs. VIP asleep again. He walked over to the foot of the bed and struck it with his mop. “Wake up! I’m here to mop your room!”
Yes. He had another summons from the supervisor. But he said it was worth it.
Prior to moving in our apartment, Phil and Clenis had traveled “up North” and at some point they lived and worked in Florida. Dad became their landlord again in the 1980s and 1990s at other rental properties. During that time Phil worked some for Dad, doing maintenance on rental properties. And Phil and Clenis both would travel with Mom and Dad to our farm in Lee County to help work with gardening (followed by picnic lunches by the branch).
Eventually, they moved to Clenis’ childhood home.
After Phil and Dad passed away, Mom and Clenis began to talk more and more on the telephone. Two widows passing the time. Through that renewed friendship, Susan and Clenis began a renewed cousinship. The two were separated in age by several years in childhood and hadn’t known each other all that well. Over time, Susan and Bill helped Clenis in many ways and Susan, like Mom, came to expect regular phone time with Clenis.
A few years ago, Clenis moved to Kiwanis Towers, partially encouraged to do so by Mom. She made a host of friends there, including Sandy, Peggy and Velma, who offered her help and companionship even after she’d been hospitalized.
We all miss her.
RIP until we meet again, Clenis Eulene Babb (Jan. 12, 1945 — April 27, 2022).