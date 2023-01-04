N2302P14003C

Try starting more conversations with people who are in the ‘maybe’ category. You never know where it will lead.

It’s hard to believe 2023 is here, and now comes the topic of New Year’s resolutions. Yes, you can tell yourself you’re going to use your gym membership more, stop scrolling social media just before bed or meditate for 20 minutes every day … but let’s be honest with ourselves. Those are exactly the kinds of resolutions that last for about three weeks in January before you slip back into old habits. (For what it’s worth, my permanent resolution is to go to bed earlier. Twenty years of making this resolution, and it hasn’t happened yet.)

For those of you who are ready to dip your toe back into the online dating pool — or those who are slacking when it comes to checking your Bumble app — let’s focus on a goal that’s much more specific and will give your profile an extra pop heading into the new year. Here are a few ideas to make 2023 your year for real connections:

Erika Ettin is the founder of A Little Nudge, where she helps others navigate the often intimidating world of online dating. Want to connect with Erika? Join her newsletter, eepurl.com/dpHcH for updates and tips.