ROGERSVILLE – Former Mount Carmel mayor Chris Jones won't serve any jail time for what a West Virginia Court described as a $394,000 embezzlement from his grandmother.
But, he does still have to pay $571,000 in restitution and damages from a civil judgement, and as of Thursday morning Jones is now a convicted felon.
Jones, 50, of Mount Carmel, appeared in Hawkins County Criminal Court Thursday where he took an Alford Plea in two separates cases.
The first case related to the embezzlement from his grandmother. Jones was indicted in February of 2020 on one count of theft over $250,000, a class A felony punishable by up to 25 years.
On Thursday Jones accepted a plea deal and pleaded to financial exploitation of an elderly adult, a Class D felony, in exchange for a sentence of two years on supervised probation.
The second case was Class E felony official misconduct related to a phony eviction notice Jones created using the official Mount Carmel town seal last year in an attempt to remove his girlfriend from his residence.
For that plea Jones was sentenced to one year consecutive to the other case, for a total sentence of three years of supervised probation.
Alford Plea is not an admission of guilt, but an admission that based on the evidence it was likely that a jury would find him guilty. The end result is still a conviction.
“There were some proof difficulties”
Although the theft took place in West Virginia Attorney General Dan Armstrong said that state wasn't interested in pursuing criminal charges. Because Jones funneled some of the stolen money through banks in Tennessee, however, it was possible for Armstrong to prosecute the case.
“It appeared to us the more proper venue would have been West Virginia, but when West Virginia declined to prosecute, we undertook an analysis of whether we could maintain a prosecution in Hawkins County,” Armstrong said. “We ultimately concluded that we could. Because of the work of the elder abuse committee that I serve on, we got the law changed where financial exploitation of an adult is easier to prove under the new law than the older law.”
Armstrong added, “There were some proof difficulties (with the original charge). There were difficulties because West Virginia had declined to prosecute. We think, given all that, and the fact that restitution has already been ordered through a civil judgment, we thought this plea was in the best interest of the state."
Armstrong said he understands that the victims aren't happy with the plea.
"I get that, but, this case was not going to be prosecuted at all if it had been left up to West Virginia," Armstrong added. "Mr. Jones is now a convicted felon, but he is also free to work and pay his restitution."
The embezzlement allegations and civil case
Jones’ grandmother Marceline Carpenter died on Jan. 2, 2016, in a West Virginia assisted care center.
In March of 2016, a lawsuit was filed in Randolph County (W.Va.) Circuit Court by Carpenter’s daughter Barbara Jo Long of Morristown (Jones’ mother), and two of Jones’ uncles, Robert Carpenter and Gary Wayne Carpenter, both of Junior, W.Va.
The lawsuit alleged that Jones embezzled almost $394,000 from his grandmother’s estate in the final year of her life.
The lawsuit claims that Mrs. Carpenter suffered from dementia toward the end of her life, was not competent to sign away her power of attorney or endorse checks, and was in a nursing home as of Feb. 5, 2015.
After failing to appear in court on the trial date in 2017, Jones was ordered by Judge David Wilmoth to pay his mother and two uncles a total of $571,569, of which $393,939 is compensatory damages; $131,313 is punitive damages; $6,200 is attorney fees; and $40,117 in pre-judgment interest. An additional 7 percent interest will be added annually for the unpaid balance.
In his ruling Wilmoth stated, “The Court finds defendant’s conduct reprehensible. Defendant continued in his actions of conversion and embezzlement from his grandmother for a period of approximately one year, draining nearly all of her assets over that time. Defendant must have been aware that his actions were causing, or were likely to cause, harm.”
“He drained her bank account”
Jones' mother Barbara Jo Long told the Times News Thursday that she and her siblings were highly disappointed with the plea agreement, and they wanted to see Jones go to trial.
“The (assistant district attorney) who handled the case didn't contact us to say they had reached a plea deal, so all this was just total disappointment for what he had done,” Long said.
“We were devastated,” Long added. “We've been working on this in the courts of West Virginia, and then we had to get lawyers here in Tennessee, and he's not even attempted to pay us a dime. I guess we're going to have to go back to the Chancery Court and bring that up again."
Long added, “He had the power of attorney, and he was too sorry to let me know my mother was in a nursing home. I didn't know until they called and told me she had died.”
The facts behind the misconduct charge
Jones was arrested the night of May 28, 2020 and charged with domestic assault as a result of an altercation with his girlfriend, Amber Page Hale, 32. That charge was later dismissed.
As a condition of Jones’ bond on that charge, however, was that he have no contact with Hale, whose legal address is the house on Hemlock Street in Mount Carmel that Jones rented from Carl Wolfe, who was an alderman at the time. As a result, Jones was effectively homeless.
Jones was accused of using the Mount Carmel town seal on a phony eviction notice that he gave to Wolfe to serve on Hall.
Jones was indicted the following July 29 on the felony official misconduct charge that he pleaded guilty to Thursday. After this allegation arose a writ of impeachment was drafted against Jones and Wolfe, and both subsequently resigned form the BMA.
Other pending legal problems
Jones was indicted by the Sullivan County Grand Jury in June of 2020 on charges of felony criminal simulation and two counts of criminal impersonation. Those charges are still pending in Sullivan County Criminal Court.
He was accused of using a Mount Carmel police badge in an attempt to view Walmart surveillance video on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 of 2020 on the pretense of conducting a stolen van investigation.
Although Jones is a former Mount Carmel police officer and detective, at the time he was mayor and was not a member of the police department.