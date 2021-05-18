SURGOINSVILLE — A family of four including two children lost their home and many of their belongings as a result of a mobile home fire on Tuesday afternoon in Hawkins County.
Carters Valley Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Tim Coup told the Times News that at 2:32 p.m. multiple departments were dispatched to a single-wide mobile home fire at 410 Watterson Gap Road north of Surgoinsville.
The residence is located about halfway between Carters Valley and Stanley Valley.
Hawkins County Central Dispatch communications indicated that when the first fire truck arrived at 2:40 p.m., there was a sense of urgency to get the fire extinguished as quickly as possible due to the presence of propane tanks inside the residence.
Two adults were home at the time of the fire. Two children ages 7 and 12 also reside there.
“The single-wide trailer was self-ventilated upon arrival, and was showing fire and smoke on the outside of the structure,” Coup said. “Carters Valley's truck was first on the scene and made an aggressive attack on the fire, knocking the fire down enough to save the framing of the structure. The structure is still standing.”
The cause of the fire was under investigation Tuesday evening.
“(The adults) really don't know how it started,” Coup said. “One of them was in the bathroom, and the other one was headed toward the bathroom. I think what they stated was they thought they smelled something burning and seen that there was fire in the structure."
Coup added, "The initial dispatch information stated there was smoke and flames visible in the interior of the structure with propane tanks still inside the structure. (Firefighters) were able to make a push on it to keep the fire off the propane tanks."
Among the fire departments responding to the scene were Carters Valley, Stanley Valley, Goshen Valley, Striggersville, Surgoinsville, and Mount Carmel. The Church Hill Rescue Squad responded to assist in filling air tanks, and also on scene were Hawkins County EMS and the Sheriff's Office.
The American Red Cross also responded to assist in finding the family temporary shelter and other necessities.