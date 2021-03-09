RICHMOND — An agency dealing with homelessness and eviction in far Southwest Virginia is one of four agencies statewide receiving grants under a new program to deal with eviction prevention.
Family Crisis Support Services (FCSS) has been awarded $200,000 from the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot Program (VERP), the only agency west of Richmond included in the project.
The $2.6 million pilot project also awarded grants to the city of Norfolk, Richmond-based Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Virginia and United Way of the Virginia Peninsula. Grant selection was aimed at communities having the highest eviction rates in the state, including Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk and Richmond and the counties and city of the LENOWISCO planning district region.
“The affordable housing crisis predates the COVID-19 pandemic, and we have to address the underlying causes of evictions if we want to emerge stronger and continue moving Virginia forward,” Gov. Ralph Northam said Friday with the grant announcement. “This pilot program will implement targeted, equitable solutions to help improve the overall resilience of our communities and strengthen local capacity to deliver eviction prevention services now and into the future.”
FCCS Director Marybeth Adkins said the VERP grant was a surprise to her.
“You can’t compare Southwest Virginia with Richmond and Norfolk, but I said we were going to write a grant,” Adkins said. “It’s sort of awkward when they call you and say, ‘You’ve got the highest score of all the grant applications we received.’”
Adkins said the grants will help build capacity and implement eviction prevention and diversion programs to deal with underlying causes of evictions.
Adkins said homelessness and evictions have been problems that FCSS has worked on long before the pandemic, but COVID-19 has broadened the problem as many people have been laid off or seen their jobs disappear with business shutdowns.
“There still are moratoriums on evictions for now,” Adkins said, “but when those are lifted, what is contributing to factors leading to evictions will get worse. People who didn’t expect to be homeless a year ago will be faced with it.”
Adkins said the four grant recipients will use their experience to apply the grant funds to help those facing evictions and compare what measures work for future use.
“This area has been hit really hard,” Adkins said. “The other areas receiving grants have more resources and more affordable housing to help deal with this situation. We also have more people coming here to rural areas because they’re trying to get away from pandemic conditions in denser population areas.”
Adkins said she has one advantage with working in Southwest Virginia: close contact with the region’s state legislative delegation.
“We have the ability to reach out to (1st District Delegate) Terry Kilgore and (40th District Senator) Todd Pillion,” Adkins said. “I can shoot a text to them and get a response, and that’s really huge. Their familiarity and all the work they do is a big help.”
For more information on FCSS’s pilot program resources, call (276) 679-8850.
Tenants and landlords in need of rental assistance through the Virginia Rent Relief Program can check their eligibility by completing the self-assessment at dhcd.virginia.gov/eligibility or by dialing 2-1-1 from their phones. Tenants may be eligible for rent arrears payments back to April 1, 2020, and up to three months of payments into the future. For additional housing resources, visit StayHomeVirginia.com.