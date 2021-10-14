KINGSPORT — Fall might not be in the air just yet, but a couple of family-friendly events scheduled for Saturday in the Model City just might put you in the autumn mood.
First up is the fourth annual Fall Festival at the Kingsport Farmers Market, where you’ll be able to show off your best pumpkin-carving skills. Later in the evening, Fall Family Fun Night will take place at the Lynn View Community Center.
Both events are free.
KINGSPORT FARMERS MARKET
The Fall Festival will take place from 8 a.m. to noon with plenty of pumpkins, sweet fall treats and festive home décor on hand. Along with your favorite vendors, the Kingsport Farmers Market will also celebrate the harvest with live music, kids’ activities and plenty of fun.
Here are the day’s activities:
• Bring the kids and join the mini pumpkin painting while supplies last.
• Dance to the beat with live music.
• Grab some fall produce from the market vendors.
The market is hosting a pumpkin-carving contest with two prizes — Best Carved and Best Decorated — in 12 and under and 13 and up categories. Pumpkin check-in begins at 8 a.m. with judging starting at 11 a.m. Entrants must pick up their pumpkins by noon.
For more information, visit kingsportfarmersmarket.org.
LYNN VIEW COMMUNITY CENTER
Fall Family Fun Night will take place at the Lynn View Community Center from 6 to 8 p.m. It’ll be a night of costumes, kickball and plenty of prizes.
Here are the evening’s activities:
• 6 to 7 p.m. — Children can get into the Halloween spirit with free costumes and face painting. Kids will also have the opportunity to enter a raffle for a free bicycle, with several bikes of different sizes up for grabs.
• 7 p.m. — Raffle winners will be announced.
• 7 to 8 p.m. — The whole family can get in on the fun with a kickball game.
In addition to Saturday’s events, there are other fall activities planned at Lynn View later this year.
• Nov. 6: Glow dodgeball tournament. All ages are welcome to play. You’re encouraged to wear your best neon colors to glow in the night. Games will begin at 7 p.m. and end by 9 p.m.
• Nov. 13: Parents game night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. You’ll be split into teams and compete in a game of Tron tag (dodgeball played with foam Frisbees). While the adults play, kids will be supervised by staff and entertained with games, crafts and a movie.